Eric A. Arwood, 34, of 123 Housley Ave., was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense and other offenses. Arwood was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. A passenger in the car driven by Arwood, 32-year-old Emily E. Howk, of the Housley Avenue address, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police received a call about 12:30 a.m Friday from a Plaza Towers apartment complex resident about a car parked in front of the main entrance door on Thornwood Drive for more than an hour with the engine running. Arwood and Howk were “passed out” in the car, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A records check on Arwood showed his driver’s license was revoked following a 2021 DUI conviction and he had no proof of insurance. A digital scale was found in Arwood’s back pocket. He did poorly on field sobriety teats. Arwood allegedly refused to consent to a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained from a judge to obtain a blood sample at Greeneville Community Hospital. Howk grabbed a pill bottle in her lap when she was awakened. After she was removed from the car, the bottle was found to contain a plastic bag holding 14 grams of meth. Howk told police “she was unsure how the meth ended up in her possession,” the report said. Arwood and Howk were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Ronald E. Bush, 61, of 228 Buckingham Court, was charged about 8 p.m. Thursday with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and vandalism after sheriff’s deputies went to a nearby mobile home. Bush was seen hitting and damaging a camera at the neighboring mobile home, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The property manager asked deputies to ban Foster from that property. Deputies knocked on the door. Bush allegedly refused to step outside and attempted to slam the door in a deputy’s face. Bush was taken hold of and began to resist, resulting in “a short scuffle” that ended with his arrest, the report said. During a search of Bush’s mobile home while he was at the neighboring trailer, another deputy noticed a closet with an ultraviolet light on inside. Three suspected marijuana plants were found growing in pots of soil in the closet, along with paraphernalia connected to a marijuana grow. A glass pipe with residue and a torch lighter were on the kitchen counter. Bush was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The camera damaged at the neighboring residence is valued at $70. Bush was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Mosheim man reported falling victim to an online scam that cost him $240. The scam happened Aug. 27 and was reported Thursday. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that he received a message stating he had won a prize. The man sent $240 to claim the prize and provided his name, address, phone number, date of birth and email address. The victim sent payments totaling $240 to a name listed in the report through a digital payment service and a cash app. The victim reported the scam because he “was concerned more damage could be done,” Deputy Brant Davis said in a report.
A man who asked to see a cellphone in a display case about 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General store on West Summer Street ran off with the phone, Greneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. An employee told police that she took the phone out of a locked case to check the price and handed it to the man, who fled on foot. The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, about 45 to 50 years old and wearing a black shirt, pants and shoes. The Verizon phone is valued at $89.