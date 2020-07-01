A Taurus handgun was reported stolen Monday from a sport utility vehicle parked on the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The owner told police the gun was last seen about one week before it was discovered missing. There were no signs of forced entry to the SUV. The gun is valued at $241.
A generator was stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning from a property in the 300 block of Pine Street, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The generator was last seen about 9 p.m. Sunday on the front porch of the victim’s house. The green TailGator generator is valued at $100.
Property was stolen from a semi truck and a pickup truck parked in the lot of TEG Lease, 107 Gass Drive, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The thefts happened on the property of TEG Lease at 107 Gass Drive. They were reported Monday morning. The owner of a tractor-trailer told police he was last inside it on Friday. There were no signs of forced entry. As police were taking the first theft report, the person who drives the TEG pickup approached and said the the toolbox doors on the truck had been ripped open, causing minor damage to a latch. Items taken from the 18-wheeler include a Rand McNally GPS, Garmin GPS, Cobra 29 CB radio, hands-free headset, a breaker bar, tools, Samsung tablet and DVDs. Items stolen from the pickup include a light bar and three extension cords. The combined value of the stolen items exceeds $1,300.
A vape device and other possessions were stolen Monday afternoon from a car parked in the lot of the Dollar General Market on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The victim told police that as she left the store, she was approached by a person who told her she saw someone in a blue car pull behind the victim’s sport utility vehicle and remove some items. When the person saw the woman, the vehicle she was in sped away, the report said. Possessions taken also include a wallet, bank card, debit card, a Social Security card and driver’s license. The vape and wallet have a combined value of $30.