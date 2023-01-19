Melissa D. Harmon, 55, of 211 E. Ocean Blvd., was charged about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with domestic assault and violation of a protection order, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jerry Goforth responded to the scene in the 200 block of Ocean Boulevard after Greene County 911 received a call of a domestic assault in progress. The alleged victim of the reported altercation told officers that he and the Harmon had been arguing over a fan and that at some point Harmon picked up a hammer and “struck (the victim) in the knee with it.” A records check showed the victim to have an active protection order against Harmon, Guffey said in the report.
Autumn E. Wills, of 192 E. Ocean Blvd., was charged about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday with resisting arrest; Mathew J. Martin, 23, of 192 E. Ocean Blvd. was charged about the same time with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and not having vehicle insurance, by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Will Ervin responded to the intersection of Vann Road and Asheville Highway after Greene County 911 received several calls about a vehicle stopped at the red light for five minutes with the two occupants of the vehicle “passed out.” After several attempts, Ervin reported, he was able to get Martin to put the vehicle in park. A records check showed that Martin had a suspended license and had four active warrants, the report stated. Martin reportedly smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, Ervin said in the report. Wills reportedly “got mad” when an officer was shining a flashlight into the car and exited the vehicle and yelled at officers, Ervin said. Wills reportedly smelled of alcohol and did not comply with orders from law enforcement and kicked an officer when being detained.
A Honda motorcycle was stolen from a driveway sometime between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Tyler Guffey responded to a residence in the 6200 block of Whitehouse Road where the victim stated his red Honda CBR60 was sitting in the driveway. The victim reportedly told law enforcement that he just bought the motorcycle from a seller on Facebook marketplace for $4,000. The victim stated to deputies that he asked the original owner if they had taken the motorcycle, but the original owner denied it, Guffey said in the report. There are no known suspects at this time. The motorcycle is red with black “handprint skins” on the vehicle, the report stated.