Heather D. Peltier, of 565 Arrowhead Loop, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug after an officer on patrol saw a woman asleep in a vehicle in the parking of Walgreens on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Peltier was awakened and told police there was nothing illegal in the vehicle, Officer Ethan Parton said in the report. A small amount of suspected marijuana and a grinder were found during a vehicle search. Pelitier gave no clues of impairment during field sobriety tests. She was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
Sammy Lynn Brooks, 41, of 567 Garrett Hill Road, was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. to a 107 Cutoff location where sheriff’s deputies had made a traffic stop. An alleged assault earlier occurred at the Knight’s Inn within city limits, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Brooks got a metal pipe and began hitting the alleged victim’s truck as he left the Serral Drive hotel, breaking the passenger side door windows and front windshield, the report said. Another person at the hotel told police that Brooks also broke the rear window and passenger side front door window of her vehicle. Brooks was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Donald D. Bolinger, of 3240 Asheville Highway, was charged about 10:15 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug. Bolinger was in a truck in the parking lot of Marathon Gas, 1923 Snapps Ferry Road. He showed no signs of impairment on field sobriety tests but police found an unlabeled pill bottle containing Clonazepam tablets in the truck, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Bolinger was issued a summons to appear Friday in court.