Twelve propane tanks were stolen between Dec. 30 and early Monday from Heritage Propane, 120 T Elmer Cox Drive, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. A manager told police that he went to the rear of the property and saw the propane tank rack was empty. There were 12 tanks on the rack on Dec. 30, the report said. The wire cage surrounding the tank rack had been pried open and the sliding bolt was cut. Similar thefts from the business have happened recently, the report said. The 12 propane tanks have a combined value of $250.
Both parties involved in an altercation about 9 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home at 125 block of Cosley Lane were charged by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Charged were Travas J. Wilhoit, 39; and Myra D. Brown, 32, both of the Cosley Lane address. Brown told deputies that she was punched in the face by Wilhoit, who said Brown kneed him in the groin. Both parties had minor scratches. A primary aggressor could not be determined and Wilhoit and Brown were taken into custody, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Wilhoit and Brown were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Phillip Wayne Davis, 52, of 55 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, was served an active arrest warrant Saturday by Tusculum police for theft of property in connection with the theft of a car on Oct. 20 from the parking lot of the Marathon Market on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Ripley Island Road. A review of surveillance video shows Phipps come out of the business and walk by a 2004 Toyota car and then returning to the car, which was unoccupied and running, Officer Dustin Jeffers said in a report. Davis allegedly drove off in the car. Davis had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Cameron Smith, 18, of 618 N. Irish St., was served with an active arrest warrant Saturday charging him with assault in connection with an incident on Nov. 8, Greeneville police Detective Eric Scott said in a report. On Nov. 8, Smith and several others went to a business on West Summer Street and an altercation occurred, the report said. A victim was allegedly struck by Smith and knocked unconscious, according to a report. Smith was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court.
A Troybilt riding lawn mower and other possessions were stolen Saturday from an outbuilding on a property in the 100 block of Rocky Point in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. Also stolen were a Craftsman push lawn mower and two weed trimmers. The combined value of the lawn mowers and weed trimmers is about $1,900.
Twenty tobacco baskets and other possessions were stolen Saturday from a smokehouse in the 300 block of Pleasant Vale Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The owner went to the property and saw a padlock was cut off the back door. The smokehouse was ransacked. Items stolen include about 15 metal signs, three whiskey barrels, crocks, glass jars, four iron skillets, old license plates, a sewing machine, glassware, five milk cans, milking buckets, an oil lantern and about 50 milk bottles. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $4,800.
A Yamaha speaker and a motorcycle registration tag were discovered stolen on Dec. 31 from a garage in the 1500 block of Millers Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor. A lock was cut on a garage door to provide entry, the report said. The speaker is valued at $1,000. The tag is valued $100.