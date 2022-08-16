Johnathan E. Davis, 28, of 106 Chapel St., was charged early Monday by Greeneville police with vandalism, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon and public intoxication. Police were called about 4 a.m. Monday about a man “messing around” with a fork lift and equipment in the 100 block of Luttrell Street. Police saw a man on a Bobcat skid-steer loader and he was ordered to get down, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Davis was placed in handcuffs. He told officers he was helping a man move the Bobcat, but no one else was on scene, the report said. A search of Davis’ pockets turned up a partial Suboxone pill. He showed signs of intoxication, the report said. Officers found a loaded and chambered pistol in the Bobcat with the hammer cocked back and the safety off. The owner of the equipment told police the gun was not his. “Johnathan Davis is a convicted felon and was Intoxicated while in possession of the handgun,” the report said. The door of the skid-steer was damaged, The equipment also had other damages, the report said. The owner estimated damage to be between $3,000 and $4,000. Davis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sidney M. Musick, 55, of Seymour, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense. Deputies investigated a report of an erratic driver on East Andrew Johnson Highway outbound toward Washington County. They were told the sport utility vehicle was driving across the median and went into a ditch before continuing on the road, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The SUV came to a stop and as deputies approached, Musick appeared “incapacitated,” the report said. Musick was not coherent and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called. Narcan was administered, and Musick regained consciousness. A search of the SUV located a bag with grey power suspected to be fentanyl and two cut straws. Musick “openly admitted he had purchased what he believed was Roxycodone.” A test of the substance showed it contained fentanyl, the report said. A records check showed Musick’s driver’s license was revoked. After treatment at the hospital, Musick was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jacob A. Bowling, 20, of 8428 Baileyton Road, Afton, was charged about 9 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. The alleged victim told deputies that he was cleaning out his car at a Moonlight Court address when he and Bowling argued. Bowling returned a short time later and began pouring gasoline on the hood of the car and had a lighter. A fight ensued and the alleged victim was struck in the back of the head “multiple times” with a pistol BB gun, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The victim suffered lacerations to the back of his head and arms. Bowling was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robert D. Ferguson, 18, of 1419 Tusculum Blvd., was charged about 12:30 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Deputies were completing a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway and Ferguson allegedly failed to move over or slow down while three officers were on the side of the road, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted. An odor of marijuana was coming from the sport utility vehicle driven by Ferguson, the report said. Ferguson allegedly admitted smoking marijuana earlier. Suspected marijuana was found in the center console. Ferguson did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Keith L. Malone, 35, of Gregg Lane, Newport, was charged about 12:30 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after driving through a road block on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Bridge Burners Road. Malone tried to make a U-turn to avoid the road block, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Malone “appeared to be under the influence of something” and told deputies he did not have a driver’s license. Malone allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier. Syringes and glass pipes were found in the car. Malone did poorly in field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Marcus A. Key, 29, of 613 N. Hill St., was charged about 1 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police investigated a call about two people fighting. The alleged victim told police he was struck in the face by Key with a computer internet modem. A witness saw the assault, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Key was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An above-ground pool liner was cut Sunday on a property in the 100 block of Ell Street, Greenville police Sgt. Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The vandalism is intentional, the victim told police. Damage is estimated at $1,200.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into a shoplifting incident reported Friday at Walmart. A loss prevention employee said that about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, two men wearing face coverings entered the store and pushed shopping carts outside containing $1,137 worth of merchandise without without paying for it. They loaded several of items into a small white car with black spray-painted doors and a black spray-painted hood. An employee confronted the two males and some of items were recovered, a report said. The amount of merchandise recovered was valued at $387. The amount stolen and not recovered was $750, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Items stolen included an ice maker, an air rifle, a sewer hose kit and a car jack. Video evidence is available.