Tevas L. Cutshall, of 110 Woodlyn St., was charged about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police saw a motorcycle known to be owned by Cutshall at a Housely Avenue address. It was later seen turning onto the North Main Street extension, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A traffic stop was initiated and Cutshall pulled into the parking lot of a North Main Street business. A glass pipe with white residue was found in one of Cutshall’s pockets. Cutshall was known to have a revoked driver’s license. He was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
A water heater and hose were stolen in the burglary of a house in the 200 block of North Nelson Street, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The burglary was reported Tuesday morning. The victim told police renovations are being made to the house. A lock was broken off a rear door and it appeared to have been kicked in, the report said. The water heater and a water hose stolen from the house have a combined value of $650. Damage to the door totals about $600. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A 1993 Toyota pickup truck was stolen between Monday and Tuesday from a property in the 600 block of Union Road, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. The truck was parked in the driveway and did not have a registration tag. It is valued at $2,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.