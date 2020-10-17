A man charged with false imprisonment and vandalism of a mobile home in the 2600 block of Erwin Highway had a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court. Brian Allen Johnson, 35, of Winchester Court, Johnson City, will appear Oct. 26 for a rescheduled hearing. He remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center. On Tuesday night, sheriff’s deputies received a call naming Johnson as a person who allegedly held a woman against her will and assaulted her. Deputies went to the address and then under the nearby Nolichucky River bridge and found an abandoned van stuck in sand described by the caller. Neither Johnson nor the alleged victim could be located and the van was towed. Deputies then went to a “known abandoned house” and found the back door knocked off its hinges, then placed back in the entryway. Johnson was found under blankets on a couch inside. He was charged with false imprisonment, domestic assault and vandalism. Johnson also had active arrest warrants for violation of probation. Investigators made contact with the alleged victim Wednesday and took her into custody on active violation of probation warrants.
Two tires on a car were cut between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Friday while it was parked in the 900 block of Walkertown Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The car owner said that at the time the vandalism occurred, her dog was barking “like something was happening outside,” the report said. The car alarm then activated. When the owner went outside, she found the two front tires had been cut. Damage totals $530.
A sand blaster was stolen about 7 p.m. Thursday from outside a garage near a house in the 1800 block of Fairview Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. A resident of the house told the owner “that a girl in a silver car stopped and loaded the sand blaster,” the report said. The resident told the owner that the person she sold the sand blaster to stopped by and picked it up, but the owner told deputies she did not have it for sale. The sand blaster is valued at $150. A possible suspect is named in the report.