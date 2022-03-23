Jacob A. Tipton, 25, of 975 Mohawk Creek Road, was charged about 3 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was made on West Church Street because of an expired tag on a car driven by Tipton, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Tipton told police he may have some marijuana on him. About a half-gram of suspected methamphetamine was found in one of Tipton’s pockets. A search of the car located three plastic bags containing an additional four grams of suspected meth, along with marijuana “dab wax” and a loaded .45 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun inside a backpack, the report said. Tipton was also cited for a registration violation. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Frances B. Norton, 60, of 317 N. Highland Ave., was charged about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense and driving with a revoked license. An officer on patrol saw a sport utility vehicle parked in front of the address with its lights on that was found to have a switched registration tag. Norton was seen getting out of the SUV and moving to the passenger seat and told police she was not the driver, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Norton had slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol, the report said. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
John E. Steele, 35, of 105 Oakland Park, was charged Tuesday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault, possession of Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule V drug. Steele was found to be the primary aggressor in a confrontation with the alleged victim. He was in possession of Xanax and Gabapentin pills. Steele was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.