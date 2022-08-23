Sabrina R. Blankenship, 24, of 1108 W. Summer St., was charged about 6:45 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication. Police were dispatched on an intoxicated person call and found Blankenship in an apartment complex parking lot, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Blankenship allegedly had slurred speech, was unsteady on her feet and told officers she had consumed a bottle of whiskey earlier. During a pat-down search, a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver with a chambered round was found. Blankenship was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Matthew S. Andrews, 55, of 1905 Phillipi Road, was charged about 11:15 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug. A records check also found Andrews had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Andrews was seen pushing a bicycle in the 200 block of Lincoln Drive. A search located a plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. Andrews was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two video cameras and a weed trimmer were stolen between Sunday and Monday from a house in the 800 block of West Church Street, Greeneville police Office Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The victim told police his house had been broken into. Other items in the house were found rearranged and gathered for removal, the report said. Stolen possessions have a combined value of $1,750.
A cosmetology kit, craft box and a tattoo kit were among possessions stolen from a storage unit in the first block of Pruitt Road North, Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The theft was reported Monday. A lock on the storage unit had been cut to provide entry, the report said. “Multiple shoes” were also stolen, the report said. The combined value of the items exceeds $1,400.