Tiffany L. Phelps, 34, of 1060 Old Stage Road, was charged early Friday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault at a Cedar Creek Road address. The alleged victim told that Phelps had a kitchen knife in a house “and was twirling around the house and stabbing the walls with it,” Deputy James Crum said in a report. The alleged victim tried to take the knife away from her and she cut his finger, the report said. Phelps was held on no bond pending a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
A generator was stolen between Thursday night and Friday from a property in the 1300 block of Wilhoit Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report. The Briggs & Stratton generator is valued at $1,100. The theft remans under investigation.
A toolbox and miscellaneous tools were stolen between July 31 and Monday from a building on Timber Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report. More than 500 tools were taken. The theft was reported on Thursday. The tools and Snap-on toolbox have a combined value of $8,000. A suspect is named in the report.
A Greeneville Light & Power System electric meter was stolen out of a residential meter box in the 100 block of White Sands Road, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The meter was removed some time after noon on Monday and reported stolen Thursday, the report said. The electric meter is valued at $210.
A mailbox was destroyed between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the 500 block of Scott Farm Road, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The damage was not caused by a vehicle and appeared to have been done intentionally, the owner told told deputies. The mailbox is valued at $100.