Matthew W. Quillen, 33, of 105 Cress Alley, was charged about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense following a crash with injuries on East Andrew Johnson Highway, at the Walmart traffic light. Quillen allegedly ran a red light, causing a two-vehicle collision, Sgt. Justin House said in a report. The crash injured a woman and two children, according to a call made to Greene County 911 Dispatch. Quillen was additionally cited for running a red light. A records check showed Quillen’s driver’s license is suspended, the report said. A search of Quillen after arrest located about a half-gram of suspected meth in a pants pocket. A glass pipe and a grinder were found in Quillen’s car. Quillen was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Luke M. Turner, 25, of 115 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, was charged about 11 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. A deputy on patrol saw a vehicle appear to have a tire blowout. A “large amount of smoke” was seen coming from it and a traffic stop was conducted at a business in the 4100 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. Turner “was very unsteady” as he stepped out of the vehicle and gave off a strong odor of alcohol, the report said. He allegedly admitted to drinking earlier. Turner did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Joshua R. Bitzer, 36, of 1050 House Road, was charged about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a suspicious persons call in the parking lot of the Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 1650 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Bitzer and another man were in the parking lot. Bitzer told police he had a small plastic bag containing Xanax in his pocket, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Four Xanax “totem poles” were in the bag, the report said. Walgreens asked that both men be banned from the property. Bitzer was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Amelia D. Gore, 37, of 11055 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, was charged about 7:45 a.m Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies investigated a report of an intoxicated woman at a service station in the 4000 block of Erwin Highway. Gore was located at a nearby address. During a pat-down search, something was seen in her hand and Gore became combative and the item had to be removed by force, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Two plastic bags containing residue and a small container holding suspected methamphetamine were seized. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle Gore had been driving. Two syringes and a rubber tourniquet were found, along with another plastic bag with meth residue in the center console. A records check showed that Gore’s driver’s license was revoked, the report said. Gore was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jareth J. Church, 29, of 735 Chuckey Pike, was charged about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday with possession of drug paraphernalia after sheriff’s deputies investigated a car parked in the woods in the 6000 block of Birds Bridge Road. T-shirts were hanging from car windows to prevent anyone from looking inside, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. When deputies checked on Church, “he acted as if he had been passed out,” the report said. Butane torches and Narcan doses were seen in the car. A relative sleeping in a tent in front of the car gave permission to search the car. Drug paraphernalia was within reach of where Church had been sitting. Church was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A mountain-style bicycle was stolen between noon and 3 p.m Wednesday from in front of Wheel Sports at 422 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The owner had dropped off the bike for maintenance work, the report said. Surveillance camera footage may be available. The blue Raleigh mountain bike is valued at $200.
A riding lawn mower, push lawn mower, tools and other property were reported stolen Wednesday to Greeneville police from a shed in the 1100 block of West Irish Street. The theft occurred between Sunday night and Monday, the victim told police. Screws were removed from a padlock on the shed and then replaced after items were removed from the shed, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The possessions have a combined value of about $570.