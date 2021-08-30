Shane A. Myers, 43, of 730 Swanay Road, Limestone, was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with criminal trespass at a homeless camp in woods off the 2700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday about a fire in the woods behind Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Four men, including Myers, were found at the camp, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Myers had previously been trespassed from the location and was taken into custody. Another man was cited for the fire and received a trespass warning, as did the other two men. Myers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jerry L. Mesinger, 55, of 1280 Mount Carmel Road, Mosheim, was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and resisting arrest. The alleged victim told deputies that Mesinger knocked a phone out of her hand while trying to call 911. The phone struck her right eye area, causing bruising, Sgt. Mark Crum said in a report. Deputes made contact with Mesinger at the house. He allegedly pulled away from deputies when told he was under arrest and continued to resist when taken to the ground, the report said. A Taser was used to stun Mesinger. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Gonzalo V. Lopez, of 19 Chapel St., was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were dispatched about 9:15 p.m. Saturday and spoke with the alleged victim. She said Lopez became angry and punched the bathroom door, breaking it in two, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The alleged victim feared for her safety. Lopez was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Mark A. McGee, 39, of 122 Housley Ave., was charged Friday afternoon with resisting arrest after Greeneville police went to a house in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue on a disturbance call. Police were called about McGee and a woman being at the home and refusing to leave, Officer Nicholas Fillers said in a report. McGee was located in a basement after allegedly ignoring verbal commands to come out. He was found McGee hiding in a crawl space, the report said. A records check showed that McGee has an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A woman was assaulted by an unknown man about 1 a.m. Sunday in the first block of Brown Springs Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The woman said that she stepped outside her apartment to let her dog outside. As she stepped off her porch, the dog growled at tall man wearing a gray sweatshirt. The victim said the man struck her on the right shoulder and the back of her head with a piece of wood before fleeing on foot. She crawled to a neighbor’s apartment to get help. The woman refused medical treatment.
A man sought by authorities on an arrest warrant for aggravated domestic assault was located about 1 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police. Montana S. Graham, 23, of 96 Mulberry Road, was seen going into a house in the 300 block of North Highland Avenue, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. After verifying the warrant was active, officers went to the house and took Graham into custody without incident. He is held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A power paint sprayer was stolen between Friday and Sunday from the 300 block of West Grove Street. The owner told Greeneville police the paint sprayer was taken from the gated back yard of the property where he was working. The theft was discovered Sunday afternoon. The paint sprayer is valued at $430.
A suspect is sought in the assault of a nurse Sunday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital. Police went to the hospital about 4 p.m. Sunday. The victim had gone to speak with a woman in the emergency department lobby who was complaining because she had not been seen yet. The nurse attempted to calm down the woman, who slapped her in the face. The assault was seen by a witness. Police advised the victim how to take out private prosecution if she wants to press charges.
A computer tablet was stolen between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Thursday from a sport utility vehicle parked in the lot of the Food City supermarket in Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The victim reported the theft Saturday. She told police she possibly left the SUV unlocked while in the supermarket. She did not notice until Saturday the tablet was missing from the vehicle. The Dell tablet is owned by the Department of Children’s Services. It is valued at $500.{&end}