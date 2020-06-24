Lesia J. Crawford, 55, of 4340 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. Deputies were called to the 4200 block of Jearoldstown Road about a possible single-vehicle crash with injuries. Crawford was “slumped over” sitting on the pavement, had slurred speech and was unable to sit up for paramedics to check her vital signs, Deputy Patrick Rigney said in a report. Crawford was unable to safely perform field sobriety tests and had to be helped to a patrol car by paramedics, the report said. A records check showed Crawfod’s driver’s license was revoked in 2017 for DUI and she also had a previous driving on a revoked license conviction. Crawford was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dustin Shawn Sizemore, 30, of Harvey Drive, Russellville, was charged Saturday by Tusculum police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug and no proof of vehicle insurance. A records check showed Sizemore also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report. Sizemore was pulled over for suspicion of impaired driving on Baileyton Road. He allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. Sizemore did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed he had a previous conviction for DUI in 2011 in Greene County, the report said. Found in the vehicle were a small grinder containing suspected marijuana, a jar containing 6.7 grams of marijuana, several partially smoked marijuana cigarettes, a digital scale and 43 small plastic bags used to package drugs. Sizemore was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Landon Reed, 26, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed was seen “turning at a high rate of speed” onto an unspecified Greene County road and a traffic stop was conducted, Trooper Austin Burchett said in a report. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the SUV. Reed handed the trooper a a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, a grinder containing marijuana, a glass pipe and a pack of rolling papers. Reed performed field sobriety tests “to the standard of someone under the influence of an intoxicant,” the report said. Reed allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana four hours prior to the traffic stop and drinking beer. Reed was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jeremy Frank Miller, 31, of 4541 McKinley St., was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault. Miller threatened both alleged victims with bodily harm and then “physically used a vehicle” to assault one of them, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Miller was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Linda Ann Parks, 52, of Cockatiel Way, Parrottsville, was taken into custody Friday night in connection with the theft of flowers, a vase, wreath and other grave decorations from a cemetery by St. James Lutheran Church on St. James Road, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt said in a report. Parks was charged with theft of property under $1,000 and made “multiple statements” to deputies that she would not come to court if issued a summons, the report said. While being booked into the Greene County Detention Center, corrections officers found a plastic bag containing cocaine in Parks’ wallet, another report said. Parks was additionally charged with possession of Schedule II drugs and introduction of a controlled substance into a penal institution. Bond for Parks was set at $12,000 ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Friday at the Consumer Credit Union branch on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The woman who brought the bill to CCU told deputies she found the bill in her yard and took it to be exchanged because it was ripped. A CCU employee saw the bill was counterfeit and called the sheriff’s department. The bill was taken into evidence.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft Saturday afternoon from Artazn LLC, 2500 Old Stage Road, Tusculum. A security officer saw a man take a fork lift out of a gate and could not provide a gate pass, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The suspect was seen putting items in his vehicle. The security officer and a supervisor looked to see what was in the back of the vehicle and it appeared to be two large high temperature bricks, a report said. The bricks are valued at $500 each.