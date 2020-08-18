Two counterfeit $100 bills passed Saturday night at the Food City supermarket at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway were reported Monday to Greeneville police. A loss prevention employee reviewed video evidence and told police that at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, a man entered the store and purchased deodorant and body wash and used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for the items, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Employees noticed the currency was fake after the man had left the store. About 10 minutes later, the silver vehicle the man left the parking lot in was seen parking near the Food City gas pumps. A second suspect bought some antifreeze, paying for it with another counterfeit $100 bill, the report said. The two counterfeit bills were taken into evidence. An investigation continues.
Kevin A. Freshour, 46, of 120 Kathy Ave., was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the Marathon Market, 301 Asheville Highway. A sport utility vehicle in which Freshour was a passenger was stopped for having a switched tag, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. During a vehicle search, a glass pipe allegedly belonging to Freshour was found. A small plastic bag containing about a half-gram of methamphetamine was found in one of Freshour’s pockets, the report said. Freshour was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Savannah N. Steele, 28, of Prices Grove Road, Rogersville, was charged Sunday night by Greene County Detention Center corrections officers with introduction of a controlled substance into a penal facility. Steele was being booked into the jail on a warrant arrest when she was searched by a corrections officer. She denied having any contraband, but during a strip search, a syringe “fell out from underneath her belly” onto the floor, a report said. Steele also allegedly had concealed suspected methamphetamine in her body. Steele had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brian Scott Shannon, 56, of Benham, Texas, was charged about 8:30 a.m. Saturday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence in a commercial motor vehicle following a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. Shannon smelled of alcohol after the traffic stop, Trooper Vince Mullins said in a report. Shannon allegedly had a blood alcohol content twice the 0.08% standard for DUI in the state, the report said. Bond for Shannon was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Cub Cadet riding lawnmower and a 6-by-10-foot trailer were stolen between Friday and Monday from the Greene Farmers Co-Op, 1414 W. Main St., police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The trailer and lawn mower were last seen Friday morning. The owner, of Afton, told police the trailer is a faded burgundy color and is worth $1,000. The 1990s Cub Cadet 1300 model that was on the trailer is also valued at $1,000.
A Crestview Drive man told Greeneville police he has a cellphone video of a woman using a key Sunday morning to damage the paint on the doors, fender and hood of his car. Damage totals $500. A suspect is named in the report.
A car was stolen Thursday from where it had been towed to a Tusculum Boulevard repair shop, the owner told Greeneville police Monday. The car was in a wreck on Aug. 10 and towed to the shop to be repaired, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The owner called a tow service Thursday to have the car moved to her home and it was not at the business. The red 1994 Oldsmobile sedan is valued at $1,000.