Mara L. Drinnon, of Keith Drive, was charged with domestic assault Sunday, according to a Greeneville police report. An officer responded to the Keith Drive residence around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate after a man called 911 to report his roommate fighting with him. The man told the officer that Drinnon had started arguing with him over a heater being on inside the mobile home and that she had grabbed his neck, where the officer wrote he observed bloody scratches. Drinnon told the officer she grabbed the man’s neck because he was screaming at her, according to the report. Because Drinnon instigated the argument and placed her hands on her roommate, the officer wrote, she was charged with assault.
Brian W. Lamons, of Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, was charged early Monday after an officer conducting a traffic stop found he had an active child support attachment on file with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, according to a report. A Greeneville police officer wrote that while running stationary radar on the 70 Bypass, he clocked a black Dodge Charger going 61 mph in a 40 mph zone. After stopping the car, driven by Lamons, the officer discovered the child support attachment and took Lamonds into custody, leaving the vehicle with a passenger, according to the report.
Benjamin A. McMahan, listed as homeless in a Greeneville police report, was charged Saturday with public intoxication. Police responding to a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway found McMahan in the parking lot, according to a report. When officers began speaking with McMahan, “he began acting incoherently and stated he was seeing things falling from the sky,” according to the report. An officer wrote in the report that McMahan had an odor of alcohol on his breath “and was believed to be under the influence of an illegal drug, possibly methamphetamine.” McMahan was placed under arrest “for his own safety and the safety of the public,” the officer wrote in the report.
Greeneville police investigated a reported vandalism Thursday in the parking lot at Greeneville Commons. The victim told police he parked his truck about 6 p.m. and went to two stores. When he returned to his truck, the victim found “scratches that are obvious to have been intentional on the passenger side door,” according to a place report. Officers viewed camera footage from one of the stores at the shopping center, but location of the truck and way it was parked “made it hard to see any activity on that side of the vehicle. It shows on camera that a blue car pulled into the spot beside his truck,” the report says. There are no known suspects, according to the report.
A Bradley Avenue woman reported to Greeneville police Saturday that a man she knew had stolen her car with her wallet and cell phone inside of it. The woman said she had given the man a ride from North Carolina and awoke at her house Saturday morning to find he had taken the car, a 2006 Toyota Camry, without her permission. She later called police to say the man was going to return the car but at the time the investigating officer submitted a report, the car had not been returned.
A Bernard Avenue resident reported theft from her mailbox to Greeneville police Sunday. An officer responded to the residence around noon to investigate a report that someone had stolen gift cards valued at about $300 and four different medications from a mailbox. There is no video or photo evidence of suspects, according to the report.
The Walmart Supercenter on East Andrew Johnson Highway reported multiple items shoplifted Sunday. A Greeneville police officer responded around 3:30 p.m. to a call at the store, where a representative showed the officer video footage of an older male with “multiple items hidden on his person,” according to a report. The video showed the suspect pass all points of sale before a store representative stopped him and had him walk back into the store, according to the report. “The male started back in the store and then took off running out of the garden center,” the report states. The store representative said he saw a pack of cheese and hand warmers hit the ground, and the suspect picked them up. Store employees also found a watch that had been ripped out of the packaging in the parking lot after the man ran out. The suspect dropped his cell phone when he fled from the store. The merchandise the suspect shoplifted is valued at $54.20.