Dustin H. Garland, 39, of 340 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and having no proof of vehicle insurance following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Garland was driving a sport utility vehicle that allegedly struck roadwork equipment on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. As a contractor was repaving a section of East Andrew Johnson Highway about 11:55 p.m. Monday, police saw a sport utility vehicle pass by at about 10 miles per hour with heavy damage to its front and side. Patrol car lights and sirens were activated, but the SUV did not immediately stop. When it did, as an officer walked up to the SUV, the driver, identified as Garland, started it up. Garland “was very sweaty and his eyes were glazed over,” the report said. Garland allegedly said he had consumed one alcoholic beverage earlier. A Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who saw the crash followed the SUV and found pieces of the SUV that came off after it struck the equipment. No injuries to the road crew were reported. Garland did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed the vehicle is not insured. Garland was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A woman was charged with methamphetamine possession and other offenses after a traffic stop by Greeneville police about 10 a.m. Monday on North Nelson Street. Erica D. Potter, 29, of 1360 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband in a penal institution, criminal impersonation and tampering with evidence. Potter was a passenger in a pickup truck stopped on North Nelson Street at North Irish Street, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Potter gave officers a different first name and could not provide identification or a Social Security number, the report said. Potter told police she gave a false name because she thought she had an active arrest warrant. After being taken into custody, Potter said a backpack in the passenger seat was not hers. The driver denied knowing Potter and told officers he did not want the backpack in his truck. Found in the backpack was a box with a piece of aluminum foil and a straw containing residue. Potter told police the residue “was for using heroin,” the report said. After being taken to the Greene County Workhouse to be scanned, Potter attempted to discard two plastic bags hidden in her long-sleeve short that held suspected methamphetamine, the report said. Potter was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Everette D. Starcher, 46, of 7417 Asheville Highway, was charged about 12:35 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia at a location in the 6800 block of Asheville Highway. Starcher was hiding in a wooded area and did not comply with commands to come out, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Found on Starcher was a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and three syringes. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A suspect is sought by sheriff’s deputies in connection with the attempted theft of a vehicle Sunday night in the 2100 block of Pottertown Road in Midway. The same man is also a suspect in the theft Sunday night of a pickup truck and trailer and the attempted theft of another truck, both at the Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap. The Pottertown Road victim said he was at Volunteer Speedway Sunday night when he was called by the suspect, who “wanted him to help unhook a trailer off another vehicle that he was trying to steal up the road,” a report said. The victim refused to help and called law enforcement. He went home to check on his house and he found the suspect with a jack in his hand and all four doors of a relative’s sport utility vehicle open. The suspect ran away just before deputies arrived. A hammer and screwdriver were stolen. An investigation continues.
The front gate of the swimming pool at Hardin Park on Crescent Drive was vandalized between Sunday night and Monday morning. A Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department employee told police that fencing at the front gate had been cut, Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Estimated damage to the gate is $250.