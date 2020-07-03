Christopher E. Cutshall, 31, of 120 Curtis St., was charged early Wednesday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault and served an arrest warrant for filing a false report. The alleged victim told police that Cutshall went to an address in the 100 block of Ocean Boulevard East and threw a cinder block through the driver’s side window of her car. When the alleged victim came outside, Cutshall tried to hit her with his vehicle and she had to jump backwards to avoid being struck, Officer Cody Greene said in a report. Cutshall’s actions placed the alleged victim in fear of physical harm. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a Whitehouse Road address. A records check showed an active arrest warrant on Cutshall for filing a false report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Cutshall was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Timothy E. Taylor, of 1840 Whitehouse Road, was charged about noon Wednesday with theft of property-shoplifting after allegedly taking about $78 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Taylor allegedly passed all points of sale with two sets of pliers, two flashlights and a phone charger, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Taylor told police he stole the merchandise “to get money for cream for his arm,” the report said. Taylor was issued a criminal summons to appear Friday in court.
A Chuckey woman and a Johnson City woman were charged Wednesday night by Johnson City police with criminal trespass, burglary and theft over $1,000-shoplifting. Charged were Brittani Woolsey, 34, of 326 Little Cassi Road; and Elizabeth Villareal, 29, of West Pine Street. Villareal was also charged with evading arrest. Johnson City police were at the Walmart at 3111 Browns Mill Road on an unrelated shoplifting call when Walmart loss prevention employees saw two women, later identified as Woolsey and Villareal, placing items inside a trash can in a shopping cart. Villareal attempted to flee on foot. Both women were taken into custody, a JCPD news release said. Investigation showed Woolsey and Villareal had both been trespassed from Walmart in connection with an earlier shoplifting incident. Bond for Woolsey and Villareal was set at $4,000 and $5,000, respectively. Both had first appearances scheduled Thursday in Washington County Geeral Sessions Court.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into vandalism committed Wednesday morning at the Taco Bell restaurant, 109 Asheville Highway. A manager told police the suspect parked a sport utility vehicle about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in front of the restaurant and went inside with a woman to order food. When the woman could not decide what she wanted, the suspect became angry and left the restaurant, pushing the door with enough force to break a metal piece that allows it to open and shut properly, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The cost to repair the door is $100. A tag number from the SUV driven by the suspect was obtained by police. Taco Bell wants to prosecute, the report said.
A weed trimmer was stolen between Monday and Wednesday night from a carport in the 100 block of Belmont Drive, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report. The owner last used the weed trimmer about 7 p.m. Monday, the report said. The white Bolens weed trimmer is valued at $100.
A canister of Freon gas was stolen Wednesday from the bed of a truck parked at Westmoreland Electric Heating and Cooling at 205 Ashevile Highway, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The work truck was parked in a fenced-in back lot with barbed wire across the top of the fence. A gap in the fence with a space a smaller-size person could fit through was the apparent entry point, the report said. The canister contained about 50 pounds of Freon gas. It is valued at between $500 and $700.