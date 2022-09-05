Donald E. Fox, 38, of 1015 Pine Brooke Road, Morristown, was charged about 2:15 a.m. Saturday by the Greeneville Police Department with public intoxication. The suspect was seen underneath a truck in the parking lot of Walgreens at 1650 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Brandon Ricker wrote in a report. Fox was only wearing a pair of underwear and appeared to be asleep. A strong odor of alcohol was noticeable from his body. Ricker said Fox did not seem sure where was. According to the report, Fox stated he had several drinks of alcohol prior to arriving at Walgreens. Fox was arrested and held on bond pending a first scheduled court appearance Wednesday.
Jessica L. Morgan, 40, of 535 Old Midway Road, was charged by the Greeneville Police Department about 8:40 a.m. Saturday with possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of methamphetamine, among other charges. Officer W. Johnson responded to a suspicious vehicle call at 100 Heatherwood Loop, where a woman appeared unconscious in the driver seat of a Ford Focus, according to a report. A welfare check was performed by Johnson, to which the suspect initially gave two false names. The suspect had no identification but said she was staying with a friend at the apartments located on the premises. Johnson made contact with the friend, Angela Early, who told authorities the suspect’s name was Jessica Morgan. Further investigation found Morgan to have multiple active felony drug warrants for her arrest. A search allegedly found unknown pills and a small bag in a driver’s side compartment. A broader search of the vehicle found Morgan to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, scales, and a firearm under the driver’s seat. Morgan was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A house was burglarized in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Lane about 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Officer Derek Casteel responded to a breaking and entering call which was made by the owner of the house, Russell Johnson. Johnson indicated the house was his deceased mother’s and that he had not been on the property since Aug. 28. According to the report, Johnson showed Casteel an area near the fence line where a debit card and a Visa gift card were found. Johnson said a lock on a shed on the property was broken, but nothing was missing. Johnson said the front door of the house was dead-bolted but the back door was only locked with the doorknob. Casteel wrote he did not see forcible damage to the door frame. Johnson said two kitchen drawers and some jewelry were missing from the house. The report did not list a value for the missing items.
A man was assaulted in the 200 block of East Ocean Boulevard about 10 p.m. Saturday by an individual known only as “Ramsey,” according to a report. Officer Brandon Ricker responded to a call by the victim who said he was asleep in a field near Ravenwood Trailer Park. According to the report, the alleged victim said he was kicked in the legs by the suspect who then ran off. Officers attempted to search for the suspect but did not find him in the area. The alleged victim did not have any serious injuries and could not provide law enforcement with any further information about the suspect.