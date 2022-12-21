Phillip H. Long, of 70 Brown Springs Road, Mosheim, was charged shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault after officers responded to a call about an unwanted person at an Elk Street apartment. Officers met with the alleged victim away from the apartment. She told police that Long became angry with her and struck her in the face. Long was in the apartment and was determined to be the primary aggressor, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Long was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A sewing machine, a blanket and NASCAR-related toys were among possessions stolen in the burglary of a house in the 600 block of Park Street, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The burglary was reported Tuesday. The victim told police the items were stolen within the past week. A front door was pried open to provide entry. A bed appeared to have been slept in, and it is possible trespassers were staying in the house, the owner told police.
About 50 storage bins were reported stolen from behind Ace Hardware, 1023 W. Main St., Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. A manager told police it occurred over the span of three hours on Dec. 15 and 16. Two suspects, a man and woman, pulled behind the building in a Ford Flex vehicle “and took all the green storage containers,” the report said. The couple made two trips to steal all the containers, which are valued at $22 apiece. The theft remains under investigation.