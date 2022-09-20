Lori Profit, 52, of 60 Mohawk Creek Road, Mohawk, was charged about 9:35 a.m Sunday by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with domestic assault. Deputy Janet Gregory responded to a call about a domestic altercation at the suspect’s address. The suspect had allegedly destroyed the home and thrown drinks onto a victim. Profit allegedly threatened a member of her family with kitchen knives and threatened to kill another member, Gregory said in the report. Profit was noticeably intoxicated and admitted drinking the entire morning, according to the report. Profit was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A dog was stolen about 4 p.m Sunday from a home in the 1300 block of Wesst Pines Road, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report. A witness stated they opened their side door and once the dog was walking down the driveway, a yellow car pulled up and grabbed the dog. According to the report, a younger individual got out of the car and pulled the dog into the car. The victim stated that the dog had been stolen before and suspects the same individuals for this incident. The dog is valued at $550. The theft remains under investigation.
A black Chevrolet truck was reported stolen about 7:20 a.m. Sunday, in the 100 block of Sapp Road. Greene County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Janetha Gregory responded to a call about a missing vehicle after an altercation with one individual and a contractor who was remodeling the house. One individual was seen by the contractor using a needle in her arm, according to witnesses at the scene. After the altercation with the individual, the contractor saw the individual leave toward his truck and then the alarm went off. He then noticed the truck and his keys were missing. Tire tracks were left in the grass. The individual was seen by law enforcement nearby in her own vehicle. Deputies spoke with the individual but she said she did not know anything about the missing truck. The truck is valued at $3,500.
Porshia J. Gosnell, of 1475 Rollins Chapel Road, was charged about 12 a.m. Sunday by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with stalking. Deputy Anthony Pruitt responded to a disturbance at the suspect’s address. The suspect told deputies a sign was missing from her property. Gosnell told law enforcement that a neighbor stole her keys. When asked where her keys were, Gosnell told Pruitt that her neighbor snuck her keys back into her purse. Gosnell allegedly threatened to shoot anyone on her property, according to the report. Pruitt spoke with his supervisor and it was decided to take Gosnell to Greeneville Community Hospital for a mental evaluation. This was the third time Pruitt responded to a call at Gosnell’s address. Neighbors feared of being shot, Pruitt said in the report. Gosnell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Mary R. Hawkins, 35, of 1430 Marvin Road, Mosheim, was charged about 2:30 p.m. Monday by the Greeneville Police Department with public intoxication. Responders received a call about a woman slouched over on the road next to Sonic at 2115 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Officer Chase Bible responded to the call and saw Hawkins walking into the right lane of traffic on the highway, according to a report. Hawkins was stumbling and slurring her speech and failing to keep her eyes open while talking with law enforcement, Bible said. Hawkins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.