A Greeneville man was charged with methamphetamine possession and other offenses about 10:30 p.m. Monday after police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot of AutoZone at 535 Tusculum Blvd. Dustin P. Collins, 36, of 512 E. Church St., was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A records check showed that Collins also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. An AutoZone employee told police the business was closing and Collins had been sitting in the car in the parking lot for several hours. Collins was seen slumped over in the driver’s seat of the car with the engine running, the report said. He was awakened and identified himself. After police found that Collins had the arrest warrant, a search of the car was conducted. Officers found about a half-gram of meth, several Xanax tablets and a Suboxone strip. A 12-gauge pump shotgun and 10 shells were in the back window of the car. Collins was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Randall Kibort Jr., 27, of Bristol, Virginia, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Kibort was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Kingsport Highway in Fall Branch, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. A deputy responding to the crash scene saw a car on the side of the road in the 18100 block of Kingsport Highway. Kibort said he drove off the road on his way home from work. Investigation showed that Kibort went off the road in the 17800 block of Kingsport Highway into a ditch and then drove back onto the roadway for about half a mile before coming to a stop. Kibort was unsteady on his feet and field sobriety tests were not completed for his safety, the report said. He was also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license. Kibort was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jason E. Hickman, 37, of Wildberry Lane, was served an arrest warrant early Monday by sheriff’s deputies charging him with two counts each of violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry and violation of probation. Hickman was convicted in 2015 in Greene County Criminal Court of aggravated statutory rape and is required to register as a sex offender. He was released in Match 2020 from the Greene County Detention Center. A state probation officer was unable to reach Hickman after his release using two contact numbers. Hickman allegedly did not contact the sheriff’s department sex offender registry monitoring officer, and did not report to the registry agency within 48 hours of his release from jail as required by law, a report said. Hickman was convicted of violation of the sex offender registry on August 2019 and placed on two years’ probation for failure to report to his probation officer within the required time frame. He also allegedly violated registry conditions twice in 2020. Hickman was located at a house on Decatur Street. He was held without bond pending a court appearance.
An Afton man told sheriff’s deputies Monday that he is a victim of identity theft. The man said that he received a form from the Tennessee Department of Labor indicating he was receiving unemployment benefits, with a claim date on file of March 8, 2020. A cash deposit was made in April 2020 to an unknown bank account. The vicim notified the state labor department about the identity theft.
A Limestone man was charged by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop about 6 p.m. Sunday on Keith Drive. A records check showed that 59-year-old Johnny S. Painter, of 1970 Conklin Road, had an active arrest warrant for domestic assault in Washington County. The oil containing THC and drug paraphernalia items were found during a search of the pickup truck driven by Painter, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Painter was taken into custody and later transferred to the Washington County jail pending a court appearance.
Ashley J. Davenport, 32, of 1585 Gap Mountain Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with violation of a court order prohibiting her from being on the Gap Mountain Road property. Davenport was also charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Sheriff’s deputies were told Davenport was staying at the address after being directed in a Jan. 19 court bail order to vacate. Davenport was found to be in violation of the order and placed into custody, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. When Davenport was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, she removed a bottle containing Gabapentin pills from her bra, a corrections officer said in a report. Davenport was held pending an appearance Wednesday in court.
A Greene County Detention Center inmate who allegedly threw a cup of urine on a corrections officer Thursday was charged with assault. Jerry Allen Carter, 46, of 5280 Gap Mountain Road, was being given a drug test when he became upset and threw the urine on the corrections officer. Carter was charged Feb. 11 with aggravate assault and leaving the scene of an accidentTuesday Carter remans in custody pending a Feb. 24 appearance in court.
A car was stolen Monday morning from an apartment complex parking lot in the 1100 block of Arnold Road, Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. Through an English translator, the victim told police that she started the car about 7:50 a.m. Monday and when she returned about 10 minutes later, it was gone. The 1993 Honda Accord is valued at $1,000.