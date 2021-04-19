Eric A. Arwood, of 136 Fry St., was charged about 10:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Emily E. Howk, also of the Fry Street address, was charged with public intoxication. Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle at 143 W. Bernard Ave in the parking lot of AAA Used Cars. They found an unconscious man in the driver’s seat and a woman passed out in the passenger seat, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The minivan driven by Arwood was running and in gear. It was placed in park and Arwood was awakened and removed from the vehicle. He and Howk smelled of alcohol. Arwood told police he was at McDonald’s on the Asheville Highway, the report said. Howk was unsteady on her feet and allegedly had slurred speech. Arwood did poorly on field sobriety tests. He consented to a Breathalyzer test but was not able to provide a sufficient sample, the report said. Arwood and Howk were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A woman was charged Sunday night with possession of a Schedule II drug and other offenses after Greeneville police responded to a call about a possible overdose in the 400 block of Elk Street. April S. Whelchel, of 406 Elk St., was also charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and public intoxication. Police were dispatched to assist Greene County-Greeneville EMS with Whelchel, who had fallen in a parking lot. Whelchel was located as she tried to stand up between two vehicles, Officer John Luke Myers said in a report. Whelhel was allegedly slurring works “and did not make a lot of sense” in speaking with police, the report said. A plastic bag containing suspected marijuana was on the ground in Whelchel’s wallet. A bag holding suspected methamphetamine was also on the ground. Whelchel refused treatment by EMS. She was taken by police to Greeneville Community Hospital for treatment and then to the Greene County Detention Center, where she was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday.
Doyle J. Rowbotham, 29, of 436 Robert Harmon Road, was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance after a traffic stop in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 521 Tusculum Blvd. A records check showed that Rowbotham had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Passenger Ashlyn L. Cosby, 20, of 52 Haney Park, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Doyle was seen driving a car about 9:35 a.m. Sunday with prior knowledge by an officer that he had the failure to appear warrant, the report said. About a half-gram of methamphetamine, three grams of THC wax and one gram of marijuana were found on Rowbotham after he was placed into custody. The records check also showed his driver’s license is suspended. A metal pipe with residue was found on the car near where Cosby was sitting. She allegedly admitted ownership. A glass pipe with residue was found in Cosby’s purse. Bond was set for Rowbotham and Cosby pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Dakota L. Ricker, 25, of 4970 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, was charged about 1:10 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed Ricker also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Ricker was a passenger in a car driven by Christopher E. Cutshall, of 366 Carson Creek Road, Cutshall was charged with driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. The car was in the drive-through at the McDonald’s restaurant on 521 Tusculum Blvd. when police confirmed Cutshall’s license was suspended. A traffic stop was made. A container with seven grams of marijuana, 20 small plastic bags with marijuana and methamphetamine residue and syringes were found on the floorboard near Ricker, the report said. Ricker allegedly admitted ownership of the marijuana. Bond was set for Ricker. Cutshall was issued a criminal summons. Both have scheduled appearance dates Monday in court.
Dylan C. Noe, 22, of Eagles View Court, Morristown, was charged about 3 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law following a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A pickup truck driven by Noe was paced on radar being driven at 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone near Walmart, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Noe pulled into the Walmart parking lot. Noe told police he was going to Morristown, but was driving in the opposite direction, the report said. Noe smelled of alcohol. He did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly refused to provide breath or blood samples. Noe was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Darrell J. Thompson, of Lugoff, South Carolina, was charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Police responded to a report about an unresponsive man in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Thompson was asleep sitting up against the building when they arrived. A bottle containing an alcohol drink was next to Thompson, who woke up but kept falling asleep, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded. Thompson allegedly swung his hand at an EMT while he was being looked at. Thompson said he wanted to go to the hospital, but then refused. As police attempted to place him in a patrol car, he alleged resisted by “locking his legs,” the report said. He was pushed into the car. Several drinks containing alcohol and two syringes were found on Thompson, who was held on bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
William Z. Lowery, 20, of 812 Asheville Highway, was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed Lowery also had active arrest warrants for violation of probation, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Police made a traffic stop about 4:35 a.m. Saturday on East Andrew Johnson Highway in front of Walmart on a car with an expired registration. Officers smelled marijuana in the car and bags containing marijuana were seen on the back seat. As Lowery reached toward that area, officers saw a handgun. Lowery “then grabbed the two bags of marijuana and tossed them on the dash,” the report said. He was told to get out of the car. Police secured a Glock handgun and also found a digital scale and rolling papers. Lowery was also cited for a registration violation. He was held in lieu of bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Charges are pending against a man who was hospitalized Saturday night for treatment of drug consumption after Greeneville police investigated a car that pulled onto the grass in front of Signature Healthcare on Holt Court. The car was running when police approached about 9:50 p.m. Saturday. The driver was “unresponsive and sweating profusely” and acting in a manner consistent with methamphetamine use, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The driver identified in the report allegedly refused to step out of the car and was removed by police. He “continued fighting” with officers and a Taser was used to stun the man, who was placed in wrist resatraints. Greene County-Greeneville EMS took the man to Greeneville Community Hospital for treatment. Officers found about one gram of meth on the driver’s seat and a smaller amount in the man’s sock. Charges are pending. A dog in the car was taken to Greene County Animal Control.
Matthew T. Amos, 38, of 220 Unaka St., was charged Thursday night by Greenevile police with domestic assault. Police investigated a report of a man and woman fighting in the 300 block of Leonard Street. The two left in a car before officers arrived that was located a short time later, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The alleged victim told police that she and Amos were arguing when he shoved her to the ground, causing a scrape on her hip. Amos ran away before officers arrived. He was taken into custody later Thursday night and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Kara B. Rogers, 39, of 540 Old Shiloh Road, was charged Saturday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police Rogers attempted to take his phone, scratching him and tearing his shirt on the process. Rogers was determined to be the primary aggressor, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The alleged victim told officers he was placed in fear by the actions of Rogers, who was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. A Limestone man was among three people charged by Johnson City police with aggravated burglary.
Wesley A. Craig, 42, of 478 Washington College Road, was charged along with 27-year-old Amanda G. Harvey, of Erwin; and 34-year-old Perry A. Herring, of Jonesborough. Johnson City police were called Friday afternoon to a Division Street house about a burglary in progress. A man identified as Herring had already fled. The homeowner was arguing with Craig and Harvey, who had some of the victims’ belongings with them, the report said. Craig and Harvey were taken into custody. Herring was located Saturday and arrested. The three defendants are held on $20,000 bond each pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A man sought on arrest warrants fled in a car Saturday morning from the Walmart parking lot. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy contacted Greeneville police about the man, who is known to have active arrest warrants. Police responded about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and saw the car pulling onto East Andrew Johnson Highway. Blue patrol car lights were activated but the car “took off eastbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A brief pursuit was terminated. An additional warrant for felony evading arrest was issued against the man.
A glass door at a Greeneville business was found broken about 5:45 a.m. Monday, police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The door at the Quality Machine Shop, 108 Mimosa Drive, had a hole knocked in it. Damage totals $300.
An attempted truck theft from a Greeneville business was interrupted Saturday morning when two employees arriving at work saw a man on the property. When the employees arrived about 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Bargain Salvage on Tusculum Boulevard, they “witnessed a male taking the steering column apart on one of the company trucks,” Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The man was confronted and ran away. One of the employees attempted to stop the man and pulled off a brown Wrangler jacket he was wearing. A tool box and tools not owned by Bargain Salvage were found in the flatbed truck, which is valued at $1,000.