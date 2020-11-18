Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in a reported domestic assault about 5:30 p.m. Monday at a mobile home in the 12700 block of Horton Highway. The alleged victim told deputies that the suspect grabbed her by the throat and began choking her, and tried to push her head into a sink while water was running, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The victim fought to prevent being pushed under the water and was thrown to the floor and choked. The suspect stopped when another person entered the mobile home, and then left. The suspect is named in the report.
Sheriff’s deputies responding to a domestic assault call about 3 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Mt. Carmel Road in Mosheim found a man bleeding on the kitchen floor of a mobile home. The man was bleeding from his hand and mouth, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. He told deputies that a suspect named in the report wanted to borrow his truck and became angry when he was refused. The suspect took the victim’s cellphone away when he attempted to call for help and struck him several times in the face. The victim was “slammed into the counter top” and hit his head on a wooden chair, the report said. The victim required treatment by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East. An investigation continues.
Johnson City police arrested a 22-year-old Telford man Tuesday and charged him with child abuse. Justin M. Shaw, was charged in connection with a May incident in an apartment on Washington Avenue in Johnson City. Police said in a news release that an investigation revealed that on May 22, a 2-year-old victim “received injuries while in the care of Mr. Shaw.” Shaw is held in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond pending an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Daniel C. Ward, 60, listed as homeless, was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with criminal trespass. Police were called to the Food City supermarket at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway and spoke with Ward, who had previously been trespassed from the property, Officer Cody Greene said in a report. Ward was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A utility trailer was stolen between Nov. 9 and Saturday from the 600 block of Hartman Lane, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The theft was discovered Saturday afternoon and reported on Monday. The trailer is valued at $300.
A Sony Playstation 4 game console was stolen between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday from an apartment in the 1100 block of West Summer Street, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The game console is valued at $400. Possible suspects are identified in the report.