A German shepherd reported stolen Christmas night by the owner was later returned by a person who picked up the dog to protect it from the cold, sheriff’s deputies said in a report. The owner reported the dog missing about 10 p.m. Friday from the 300 block of Nadine Avenue. He secured the dog outside Friday afternoon and left. A neighbor told him a man and woman in a van stopped and picked up up the dog, the report said. The woman called Greene County 911 and told a dispatcher that she saw a message on Facebook about the dog being outside for several days and took it home. The owner told deputies the dog was only outside for a few hours. The woman was instructed to take the dog back to the owner, and was followed by a deputy to the house and it was returned. Sheriff’s deputies advise the public to call Greene County Animal Control at 423-798-1777 if there are concerns about an animal’s health or well-being.
A Georgia truck driver was found Thursday at the Greene County Weigh Station on southbound Interstate 81 in possession of the drug ecstasy, along with alprazolam and suspected marijuana, a Tennessee Highway Patrol report said. Ronald John Sellers III, 32, of Decatur, Georgia, was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug. The marijuana was found in a glass jar in the sleeper area of the semi cab, Trooper Lee Cutshall said in the report. Sellers was issued citations. He had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Taylor D. Gouge, 20, of 2600 St. James Road, was charged early Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Gouge was staying with the alleged victim, who told deputies that Gouge was asleep on a couch and became angry after waking up and began striking her in the head with her fist. Gouge left the relative’s house after the alleged assault. The alleged victim had abrasions and red marks on her head and Gouge was determined to be the primary aggressor, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Gouge was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. A pickup truck was damaged early Monday in the 200 block of Bohannon Avenue by a man who struck the truck with a metal hook before the owner could leave, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The truck owner said he drove a woman to a house to pick up some clothing and a man named in the report came out with the hook and began striking the truck “multiple times before he could drive away,” the report said. Damage to the truck is estimated at about $2,000. The incident remains under investigation.
Prescription medications and a blood pressure machine were stolen Sunday from a house on North Mohawk Road. The victim reported the theft to sheriff’s deputies about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The blood pressure machine is valued at $50. A handbag was also taken, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
A car was broken into between Saturday night and Sunday morning from the 2000 block of Dulaney Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A Case knife valued at $50 and $10 in cash was taken from the car. The car was parked along the road in front of the owner’s house. It was entered through the rear door, causing about $200 in damages.
The owner of a mobile home in the 200 block of North Wells Hill Lane in Bulls Gap discovered extensive damage to it on Friday allegedly caused by the former tenant, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. It was not known when the named suspect moved out. “Large holes” were in the wall and there was a strong odor of animal urine and feces, the report said. All appliances and furniture had been removed. Damage to the mobile home totals $7,500.
A car that broke down Friday morning in the 3500 block of Ripley Island Road at the intersection with Chuckey Highway was stolen. It was found several hours later in a nearby creek, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The Bulls Gap man who owns the 2003 Toyota Celica told deputies that after the car broke down, he walked to a nearby house to get help. He was notified when the car was located. The car is valued at $1,500.