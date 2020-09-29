Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a reported robbery and assault about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Links Mill Road. The victim told deputies she was contacted by a suspect asking to “hang out,” and was picked up by the suspect. The woman who picked her up suggested they walk to a waterfall off of Links Mill Road. As they walked, a woman identified as a second suspect and an unknown female emerged out of the woods and attacked the victim, she told deputies. “They continually kicked and hit the victim” and took a cellphone before the suspects walked back to the vehicle she arrived in and left with her purse, personal identification and $12 in cash, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The suspects swerved to try and hit the victim with the vehicle before they left, the report said.
A man attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill Saturday afternoon at the Quick Stop Market at 6736 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The man, who is described in the report, entered the store with a woman who is also described about 6:35 p.m. Sunday and tried to pay for merchandise with the fake $20, the report said. The clerk determined the bill was counterfeit and kept it. The man and woman paid with authentic cash and left the store.
A debit card number stolen from a Chuckey man was used at numerous locations between Sept. 11 and Sunday, the victim told sheriff’s deputies. Charges for cable television, video streaming services, pizza, flowers and other items were made from locations in California, Texas, Illinois and New York, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. Charges made on the debit card totaled more than $600 through Sunday.
The theft of $1,200 in cash from a mobile home on Whitehouse Road in Chuckey was reported Sunday to sheriff’s deputies. The $100 bills were in an envelope in a safe, the victim told deputies. A female suspect is named in the report.
A Harley-Davidson motorcycle stolen early Sunday from an address in the 200 block of Cherry Street was recovered a short distance away, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The owner called police and said the theft happened about 1:35 a.m. Sunday. He told police there was “little or no gas” in the motorcycle so the person who stole it could not have gotten far. Police found the motorcycle in a bush behind a business in the 400 block of East Bernard Avenue. Wiring was cut on the motorcycle. The theft remains under investigation.
A CD player was stolen between Aug. 27 and Sunday night from a pickup truck parked in the 1700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The victim received a call on Sept. 23 and told to remove the truck because the business where it was parked is closing. A gate was left open so he could retrieve the truck, the report said. When the owner went to get the truck, he found a door handle was on the ground and the passenger-side door appeared to have been pried open with a crowbar. The Pioneer radio-CD player was ripped from the dashboard. It is valued at $90.
A pickup truck stolen Sunday night from the 300 block of South Irish Street was recovered Monday morning, Greeneville police said in reports. The owner said he got home about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, and the truck was gone one hour later. About 10:50 a.m. Monday, police got a report about a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a vacant house in the 100 block of Frazier Street. The truck was found to be the one stolen the night before. No one was in the vacant house. The owner came to claim the truck and said his wallet, $200 cash and personal identification documents were missing.