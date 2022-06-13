Cody S. Shipley, 23, of Greeneville, was charged early Sunday by Johnson City police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug and having no proof of vehicle insurance. A traffic stop was conducted about 2 a.m. Sunday on a car being operated without headlights on. During the course of the stop Shipley was found to be “operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol,” an officer’s report said. A lock box containing 26 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in the car. Shipley was also cited for failure to operate headlights dusk to dawn. Shipley was held on $5,000 bond pending arraignment Monday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Watson Hernandez, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, driving without a license and cited for speeding. A traffic stop was made on a car being driven “at a high rate of speed” on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Hernandez was allegedly driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. He smelled of alcohol while speaking with officers. Hernandez did poorly on field sobriety tests. Hernandez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Vincent R. Greene, 30, of 276 Lakeview St., was charged about 8 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Deputies investigated a report about a man selling drugs out of his car. A traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of Ealey Road. Greene, the driver, “appeared to be under the influence” and did poorly on field sobriety tests, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Drug paraphernalia was found in the car. A records check showed that Greene’s driver’s license was suspended. Greene was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A passenger in a pickup truck pulled over about 9:40 a.m. Saturday by police was charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Sonja Cheyenne Good, 32, of 154 Walters Lane, was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. Driver Clarence L. Crisp, of the Walters Lane address, was charged with driving on a suspended license, having no proof of insurance and cited for driving with an obstructed view. Crisp was issued a summons to appear in court. The traffic stop was made on East Church Street at East Bernard Avenue, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and four Phentermine pills were found in one of Good’s pockets.
Travis L. Brooks, 30, of Sweetwater, Texas, was charged about 8:15 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession. Police were called to the OK Tobacco Outlet at 1720 E. Andrew Johnson Highway about a man slumped over on the side the business who was “possibly passed out,” Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Brooks was carrying a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a cut straw. He was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Louis S. Wall, 43, of 19 Bradley Ave., was charged about 7:40 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to a mobile home to investigate a reported incident. Wall told police that the alleged victim had been breaking into the mobile home while he was in jail. Wall told police she ran out the trailer back door when he got home. She was located in back of the trailer. The alleged victim told police that when Wall got home, he “ripped the screen off of the window, grabbed her by the throat, and body-slammed her to the floor,” Officer Will Ervin said in a report. The alleged victim had visible scrapes on her right elbow, and marks on her wrist and throat. The alleged victim told police she was moving out and wanted her keys and other possessions. A pink purse was found that contained the keys, three grams of suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe and small plastic bags. Wall and the alleged victim denied ownership of the purse. She was given the car keys and told not to be back at the mobile home. Wall was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Caleb M. Hensley, 33, of 176 E. Brad St., was charged Saturday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police received a call from the alleged victim stating that she had received text messages from Hensley threatening to harm her, and was afraid to go home. Hensley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Larry J. Brown Jr., 30, of 206 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap, was charged about 12:45 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with being a fugitive from justice following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of West Summer Street. Brown was driving a car with a non-working headlight, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. A records check showed Brown was wanted by police in Pennsylvania. Authorities there said they will extradite Brown. Brown was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Andrew C. Gibson, 28, of 493 Possom Creek Road, was charged June 6 by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Gibson was located about 2 a.m. on June 6 “passed out” in the driver’s side floor area of a car with Virginia tags parked by a room at the Relax Inn on Serral Drive. Police went to the location on a welfare check. Gibson was unresponsive to attempts to wake him up. He became alert after a sternum rub but had difficulty answering questions from police “and was believed to be under the influence of an illegal drug,” Officer William Johnson said in a report. A box holding three syringes was on the passenger side seat. A container on the center console held a spoon and a substance believed to be heroin. A welfare check on a woman staying in the motel room with Gibson determined she was not under the influence of drugs. Gibson was held on bond pending a first court appearance. The June 6 arrest report was not made available until Friday.
Amos K. Stout, 29, of 101 Ealey Road, was charged early Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with auto burglary and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. A pistol and laser were stolen about 11:45 p.m. Saturday from a pickup truck in the 1000 block of Old Knoxville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A surveillance camera recorded the theft. Deputies identified the suspect as Stout. The video shows Stout in possession of a Springfield Arms handgun once he gets out of the truck, the report said. The gun and laser have a combined value of about $620. Stout was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A wallet containing $85 in cash, personal identification and credit cards was stolen between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Sunday from a Jeep parked in the 800 block of Carolina Drive. The victim told Greeneville police the top was down when she parked the Jeep and the wallet was gone from the front seat when she went to retrieve it.
A 12-foot U-Haul box trailer was stolen between Friday night and Saturday from a yard in the 2800 block of Shelton Mission Road, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The victim said she was out of town when the theft occurred. The trailer is valued at $10,000. A possible suspect is identified in the report.