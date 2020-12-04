A counterfeit $20 bill was received Thursday morning in a deposit at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch, Greeneville police said in a report. The night drop deposit came from Double D Tire. The business owner told police he received money from five people for products purchased from Double D Tire included in the deposit. Only one $20 bill of the currency he received was found to be counterfeit, Officer Burton Ellis said in the report. The fake $20 bill was taken into evidence by the Greeneville Police Department.
A woman who went about 5 p.m. Thursday to a Snapps Ferry Road business to have her ignition interlock system calibrated was charged by Greeneville police with public intoxication. A business employee told police that Cindy L. Fillers, 51, of 225 Dyer Road, appeared to be intoxicated and was unsteady on her feet. She did poorly on field sobriety tests, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Based on Fillers’ alleged intoxication level, officers “determined she was a danger to herself and to society due to her planning on driving to leave,” the report said. Police determined Fillers’ intoxication level “was due to most likely prescription drug abuse.” Fillers was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Michael James Nagy, 57, of 406 Elk St., was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with burglary in connection with the break-in of an adjoining apartment in the building where he lives. Nagy called 911 Dispatch and reported a missing relative who he heard in the next-door apartment. Police went to the address and saw Nagy arguing with two men. One said he was sleeping about 5 a.m. Thursday when Nagy kicked the door in, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The relative was not in the apartment. A handgun in Nagy’s apartment was taken by police for safekeeping. Nagy was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Greeneville Light & Power System meter box was stolen on Wednesday from the 100 block of Blue Jay Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. A utility employee came to read the meter and found it had been stolen and replaced with another box that was supposed to be at a Dyer Road address, the report said. The meter box is valued at $217. The Blue Jay Road resident who lives where the theft occurred owes Greeneville Light & Power $490 in overdue electric bills, the report said.
A rifle was reported stolen Wednesday from a house in the 800 block of Chuckey Pike, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. The owner said the theft happened between Oct. 1 and Tuesday when he was in the hospital. The Remington Arms rifle is valued at $450. A possible suspect is named in the report.