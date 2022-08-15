Jeffery Jackson was charged with driving under the influence at about 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a report, while on routine patrol, an officer clocked Jackson traveling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone by radar westbound on Andrew Johnson Highway. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and an open alcohol container in the bed of the truck. Jackson exited the vehicle to perform a field sobriety test and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. He told the officer that he was driving from the Houston Valley Club and had consumed three beers and one shot. He performed poorly on the sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence and denied consent for blood testing.
Timothy Stroud was charged with driving under the influence and having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle at about 11 p.m. on Friday night. According to a report, Stroud was approached by an officer at a DUI checkpoint and an odor of alcohol was coming from Stroud’s person. Stroud confirmed that he had been consuming alcohol. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. Two open containers of alcohol were also located in Stroud’s vehicle upon further investigation. Stroud consented to a breath test and blood test.
A Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $325 was reported stolen from a residence at 49 Roller St. sometime on the night of Aug. 12. The mower has a 140cc Briggs and Stratton engine, and also has a grass catch bag on it. There were tire tracks in the yard of the residence that the victim stated was not from their vehicle.
Jason Adams was charged with public intoxication on Saturday night at about 11 p.m. on Old Tusculum Road. According to a report, officers made contact with Adams walking along the side of the road. Adams told officers that he had been drinking with his girlfriend, who had become upset with him. Adams said he left to avoid more arguing and decided to walk home. Officers noticed Adams slurring his speech and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Adams was arrested for public intoxication for his safety and the public’s safety.
A tire was slashed at the Andrew Johnson Inn at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officer spoke with the victim who stated that his ex-girlfriend had slashed his tire. The woman had left prior to officers’ arrival, and officers confirmed that the victim’s tire had been damaged.