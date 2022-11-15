Matthew C. Cutshaw, 34, of 380 Mount Hebron Road, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of suspected heroin and other offenses after sheriff’s deputies investigated a possible drug overdose in the parking lot of the Dollar General store at 4495 Erwin Highway. Cutshaw was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Cutshaw was in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at a stop sign at the intersection near the store and detained by an off-duty officer, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Cutshaw “was passed out in the driver seat with a needle in his arm,” the report said. Cutshaw had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were not performed due to his condition. A search of the truck located a small bag holding “a brown crystal-like substance,” a metal spoon and a ball of cotton, the report said. Another syringe was found in Cutshaw’s pocket. Cutshaw was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Roadrunner Market was burglarized about 7:20 p.m Monday, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Nick Filler responded to the scene in the 2000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway where an employee told law enforcement a young white male stole two cases of beer from the store. According to the report, the employee told police the unknown suspect grabbed the cases of beer, ran into a neighboring business and then fled in a charcoal grey Mustang. The employee said the Mustang had a black stripe on the side and a loud exhaust sound. The manager told law enforcement that they intend to press charges if the suspect can be identified. The investigation remains ongoing.
Allyson N. Buchanan, 41, of 1214 E. Church St., was charged Sunday by Greeneville police with felony child endangerment, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to do a welfare check on a small child at an apartment. Officers spoke with Buchanan, who is the mother of the 1-year-old. Buchanan allegedly admitted she had drugs inside the apartment and showed police a bag of marijuana and two marijuana pipes, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Police found another small bag containing marijuana in it. A total of 17 grams of marijuana were seized. Also found was a small case containing three syringes, “one of which was loaded with a liquid substance, the report said. Police also found plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue. The syringes and plastic bags “were in a place where the 1-year-old child could have easily reached,” the report said. Buchanan showed police a hidden box that contained another bag with meth residue, a used glass pipe, and a scale. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. Another adult took temporary custody of the child.
A woman who allegedly caused a disturbance in two Greeneville restaurants Sunday afternoon was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Jessica M. Fair, 39, of 2880 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, was charged with the offenses about 6:15 p.m. Sunday after Greeneville police were called about a woman walking in the middle of Asheville Highway, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The manager of the Hardee’s restaurant at 633 Asheville Highway told officers that Fair was in the restaurant and caused a disturbance. Fair was located nearby in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant, where she had allegedly been yelling at customers, the report said. Fair allegedly refused to identify herself and ignored officer commands to stop and tried to walk away. She allegedly resisted officers and was placed in handcuffs. Fair was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.