Kimberly R. Penley, 40, of 667 Rambo Road, was charged about 2 a.m. Friday with public intoxication and possession of methamphetamines and Suboxone by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Officers responded to the suspect’s address after Greene County 911 dispatch received a second call about someone outside the suspect’s window, but “neither time was anyone seen outside the house,” Deputy Ryan Caron said in the report. Penley spoke to officers outside the house and was reportedly “seeing things that were not there,” moving erratically and “could not stand still,” Caron stated. The suspect reportedly told officers she had used Suboxone earlier in the day. Officers reportedly advised her not to call 911 with “false claims” and to go back inside her house. While officers were leaving, Penley reportedly exited her house and began to walk to another house down the street. Penley was arrested for public intoxication and during a search, law enforcement reportedly discovered an orange Suboxone pill and .5 grams of a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamines wrapped in cellophane. While officers were transporting the suspect to the Greene County Detention Center, she reportedly asked officers if they were “traveling through time and was convinced that (the officers) were,” Caron said in the report. Penley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Tevis E. Young, 39, 123 Housley Ave., was charged about 5 p.m. Thursday with possession of fentanyl and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Stacey Lawing responded to the Dollar Tree parking lot in the 3750 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, where Young was stopped by deputies. Young reportedly had his right “shoulder dipped down” which deputies said “could mean someone is reaching for, or hiding something,” Lawing noted in the report. The suspect reportedly gave deputies permission to search the vehicle. Deputies reportedly discovered 5.3 grams of fentanyl in a baggie that was stashed between the driver’s seat and center console. More baggies were reportedly found on the driver’s side floor board and another storage compartment near the front of the vehicle. Young was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.