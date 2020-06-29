Tammy Pitt, 55, of 403 Park St., was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. Police were called to the 300 block of Lake Street about a disturbance inside a home. The alleged victim told police that while she was seated in a chair, Pitt displayed a knife and threatened to harm her with it. The alleged victim was placed in fear for her life, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. Investigation showed that Pitt had purchased a firearm on June 24, but an attempt to retrieve the gun was unsuccessful. Pitt was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Trenton Jeffrey Simek, 31, listed as homeless, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and public intoxication in the first block of North Rufe Taylor Road. An employee of the Costa Del Sol restaurant called police and said a suspicious man was inside the business taking to himself, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Police found Simek walking along a wood line nearby on East Andrew Johnson Highway. He was “very jittery” and appeared to be intoxicated, the report said. A wallet found along a wood line after Simek was taken into custody contained pills determined to be dextroamphetamine. Simek was held on bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Jenry O. Hernandez Ramirez, 22, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged about 1:20 a.m Saturday by Greeneville police wth domestic assault. Police spoke with a witness outside an apartment who said she saw a man and woman fighting, with the woman being thrown up against a car and then struck in the face. The alleged victim was sitting in the car and had blood coming from her mouth, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Ramirez was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Greeneville police are investigating the theft of $100 about 4:05 p.m. Friday from the Greene County Clerk’s office at 204 N. Cutler St. The victim told police that he put a $100 bill down on a counter and walked out of the building. The cash was gone when the man returned, Officer Cody Greene said in a report.
Garrett H. Harrison, 29, of 215 N. Highland Ave., was charged Friday by Greeneville police with public intoxication. Police received a call about 7:40 p.m; from the Roadrunner Market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway about a suspicious man in the store who was asking for money and would not leave, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Harrison did not know where he was, what day it was, or how he got there, the report said. He was held on $300 bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Emma R. Thornburg, 28, of 1550 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, was charged about 4 p.m Friday by Greeneville police with public intoxication after officers received a call from the Food City market on Snapps Ferry Road. Police were told Thornburg allegedly was “zoned out” and tried to exit the store with a shopping cart full of items, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Officers determined Thornburg was intoxicated and “causing a public annoyance” in the business. She was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Justin D. Brown, 36, listed by Greeneville police as homeless, was charged about 5 p.m. Friday with public intoxication. Police were called to the 1500 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway about a man allegedly trying to break into a car. Brown told officers he did attempt to enter the car, but it was his. Brown was “sweating profusely” and did poorly on field sobriety tests, Officer Cody Greene said in a report. Brown was held on $300 bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Sammie A. Burns, 38, of 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged about 5:25 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with public intoxication at the Dollar General Market on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Police received a call from a Dollar General employee stating that a man was at the store “cussing at people,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Burns was dancing outside the store when officers arrived. He allegedly admitted drinking earlier and had a six-pack of beer. Burns was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.