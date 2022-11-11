Brian W. Manuel, of 3430 Buckingham Road, was charged about 5:30 p.m Wednesday with possession of marijuana and Xanax and driving with a suspended license by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Wesley Johnson pulled a vehicle over for speeding in the 500 block of Bohannon Avenue. According to the report, the suspect got out of the vehicle after he was stopped, and was instructed to get back into the vehicle but did not comply. As the suspect pulled out his identification, a small bag of marijuana from his pocket, Johnson said in the report. A records check showed Manuel to have a suspended license. The vehicle was towed due to Manuel not having insurance. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found three pills of Xanax in the center console. Manuel was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Travis N. Padgett, 41, of 149 Country Club Drive, Unicoi, was charged at 7:25 p.m Wednesday with driving under the influence and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Larry Gilbert responded to the 600 block of East McKee Street after a report came into dispatch about a man passed out behind the wheel. According to the report, the suspect had pin-point pupils, bloodshot and glassy eyes. Padgett allegedly showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Gilbert searched the suspect and found a small baggie containing residue similar to methamphetamines. Padgett was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Cody A. Slone, of 905 Brummit St., Rogersville, was charged about 6:30 a.m Thursday with public intoxication by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Deputy Chuck Humphreys responded to the scene at 101 Main St. According to the report, the suspect appeared to be under the influence during Greene County Sessions Court. Slone was allegedly slurring his speech and was unsteady on his feet, Humphreys said in the report. Slone performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Slone was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.