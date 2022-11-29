Two unknown suspects attempted to burglarize a home in the 30 block of Windover Park, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Janetha Gregory responded to the scene, where the victim of the attempted burglary told law enforcement three females and one male tried breaking into her home. The victim told deputies that once the suspects were confronted by neighbors, they fled the scene. A witness to the incident told Gregory she had recognized one of the suspects, according to the report. The witness stated the suspects fled the scene in an orange sedan. A records check of the tag number on the orange sedan revealed it to be registered to a different vehicle, Gregory said in the report. There was damage to the door and the door frame with a total value of $200. No suspects have been arrested at this time.
Shanon M. Hickman, 44, of 210 Hilldale Road, Midway, was charged around 2 a.m Monday with failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Brittany Willett responded to a traffic stop between East Andrew Johnson Highway and Chuckey Highway. A records check revealed Hickman to have a suspended license and a failure to appear in court charge. The suspect was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.