Bronson L. Lister, 35, of 440 Fairgrounds Road, was charged about noon Thursday by Greeneville police with multiple drug possession offenses. Police on patrol with knowledge that Lister had an active arrest warrant saw Lister at the address and took him into custody, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Lister was taken to the Greene County Workhouse for a body scan. After being moved from the patrol car, a search of the back seat area where Lister was sitting located a plastic bag that contained about 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, seven grams of suspected heroin, two grams of suspected fentanyl, suspected Xanax, two amphetamine pills and two grams of marijuana. Lister was charged with methamphetamine possession, two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and tampering with evidence. Lister was also served the arrest warrant. Lister was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Denny S. Hensley, 45, of 1295 Little Warrensburg Road, was charged with drug possession offenses about 10 p.m. Thursday following a vehicle pursuit by sheriff’s deputies on Asheville Highway. Hensley was charged with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. A car driven by Hensley was paced being driven at 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone and a traffic stop was attempted, Deputy James Crum said in a report. “During the pursuit the vehicle passed several vehicles at high rates of speed, putting other motorists in imminent danger of bodily harm and almost hit the back end of a vehicle while passing it,” the report said. Stop strips placed in the road by deputies were used to disable Hensley’s car. After he was taken into custody, a plastic bag in one pocket containing suspected methamphetamine was found. Syringes were found in the car. A records check showed that Hensley’s driver’s license is revoked Hensley was also cited for speeding. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jamie L. Allison, 45, of Dexter Road, Kingsport, was charged about 1:30 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule III drug, tampering with evidence and driving on a revoked license-4th offense. Deputies went to a Johnson Hollow Lane address, where Allison was found unconscious in a car parked in the driveway. Deputies found a suspected Suboxone pill on Allison. A scan at the county workhouse showed that Allison had an object concealed inside her body “that she refused to remove or explain,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Allison was held in bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Three car batteries were stolen from under the porch of a house in the 1300 block of Kiser Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 3 and was reported Thursday. Three vehicles on the property were also broken into, the report said. The car batteries have a combined value of $300.