The Greene County Sheriff’s Office charged multiple people after an early morning after a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop, according to a report. A deputy saw Joshua Smith, of Snapps Ferry Park, driving a Honda Accord near the Kingsport Highway/Bolton Road intersection and knew Smith’s driver’s license had been revoked. Blue lights and siren were activated, but Smith didn’t stop and “continued to evade law enforcement over numerous roads and drove in an erratic manor before his vehicle stalled” around the 200 block of Airport Road, the report states. Three others were in the vehicle — Kasey Starcher, Meghan Tolliver and John Johnson — including its owner, who consented to its search. Authorities found a substance “consistent to that of methamphetamine” and a syringe with an unused substance, according to the report. All the occupants were charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was also charged with driving on a revoked license, third offense, and evading arrest. Johnson was served with outstanding warrants.
A woman with an outstanding warrant faces more charges after fleeing from Greeneville police Monday, according to a report. An officer responded about 10:40 a.m. to the parking lot at Hardee’s on Asheville Highway to investigate a report of a woman asleep in her car with a small dog. The officer found the woman, identified as Olivia D. Fillers, asleep in a gold Toyota Camry. The officer knocked on the window and woke the woman. While checking the woman’s driver’s license, the officer discovered she had an outstanding arrest warrant. According to the report, Fillers cranked her vehicle and when told to stop “placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene at a high rate of speed on Asheville Highway.” The officer took out warrants on Fillers for reckless driving, reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest and financial responsibility, according to the report.
Steven M. Williams, of Mohawk Creek Road, was charged with domestic assault early Monday. The alleged victim, listed in a report as an ex-spouse, told a Greene County sheriff’s deputy responding to the Mohawk Creek Road home that she and Williams had argued and when she told him she wanted to leave, Williams “grabbed her by the throat to stop her.” The woman had marks on her neck, according to the report.
A man reported Monday night that someone stole his clothing from a laundromat dryer while he was outside in his vehicle. A Greeneville police officer responded about 11 p.m. to 70 & Summer Laundry at 1045 W. Summer St. to investigate the complaint. The alleged victim told the officer someone stole “everything he owned and estimated it to be around $300 worth of clothing.” He called an emergency number on the laundromat owner, who said he would release video footage if the man filed a police report. Authorities were to contact the owner to view the video, according to the report.
A Locust Street man reported Monday a friend had borrowed his 2005 Kia Sorento, and the friend did not return it. The complainant told a Greeneville police officer he could not find his vehicle and didn’t have an address or phone number for the friend who borrowed it, according to a report. The officer advised the man a joyriding report would be filed.
Eastman Credit Union reported damage to an ATM on Monday that occurred over the weekend. A Greeneville police officer responded to a call to the credit union on East Andrew Johnson Highway around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Video showed a woman using a knife in an attempt to remove a debit card. According to the report, the woman had wrapped the debit card, which belonged to her fiancé, in what was believed to be part of a plastic grocery bag before inserting it into the ATM, and the card became stuck “and she destroyed the machine and left it in pieces without being able to retrieve the card.” The woman left a note saying, “I believe I broke your ATM.” She and her fiancé returned to the credit union Monday to request a new card but left when told police had been informed about the damage to the ATM. Charges had not been filed at the time of the report.