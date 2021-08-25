Dennis A. Cannon, 32, of 102 Longview Drive, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug and resisting arrest. Police went to the Longview Drive address and after a records check found that Cannon has active violation of probation and burglary warrants and a child support attachment issued in Washington County. When Cannon saw officers, he alleged began running from them. He was taken into custody nearby, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. A Subutex tablet was found on Cannon, who was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
The theft of pottery-making tools last week from a classroom at Greeneville High School was reported Monday to police by a faculty member. The teacher told police that the tools are her personal property. They were in a five-gallon bucket in a classroom. The theft occurred Aug. 17 and was discovered Thursday. The tools are valued at $300.
Personal checks were stolen from a Lonesome Pine Trail man and cashed in a Greeneville bank, the victim told police Monday. The forged checks, totaling about $1,200, were cashed at the bank between Aug. 13 and 15. A suspect is named in the report.
An employee of Stuckey’s market on Lonesome Pine Trail in Mosheim was scammed out of cash Sunday night by a customer, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. The theft was reported Monday. A manager told deputies that a man came into the store and purchased a lighter for $2, paying with a $100 bill. “The man kept asking for change for $100 bills and sliding the change into his hands,” using them to distract the clerk, the report said. The suspect stole $234. The incident is recorded on store surveillance video.
A Mohawk man currently held in the Greene County Detention Center told sheriff’s deputies Monday that someone accessed his debit card and stole $1,600. The victim told deputies he does not know how the person responsible obtained the card. The theft remains under investigation.
A car and truck were stolen between Sunday night and Monday from the 100 block of Bible Road, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The house occupant recently died, and the landlord notified the car owner Monday that it had been stolen. The occupant’s pickup truck was also stolen. The 2008 Toyota Yaris is valued at $3,000.
A car was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from the 400 block of West Hogan Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The 1967 Ford Ranchero was in the process of being restored and was not drivable, so it must have been towed from the scene, the owner told deputies. The car is valued at $5,000.{&end}