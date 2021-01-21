Ronald B. Harris, 32, of 815 E. McKee St., was charged about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence after a traffic stop on a sport utility vehicle on West Summer Street. Harris was allegedly driving at about 70 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour speed zone, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Harris had an odor of alcohol on his breath and “glossy bloodshot eyes” following the traffic stop, the report said. Harris did poorly on field sobriety tests. He allegedly admitted to drinking four beers before the traffic stop. Harris was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jerry Lee Davis, 47, of 2285 Jockey Road, Limestone, was charged about 8 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving on a revoked license-eighth offense following a traffic stop in the 3900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Davis was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and issued a ticket for a seat belt law violation. A passenger, Crystal A. Spencer, 34, of Lone Star Road, Kingsport, was found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia including syringes and cut straws were found on Spencer, who was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis and Spencer were not wearing seat belts. An officer checked the SUV tag. The vehicle came back as having been reported stolen, the report said. Davis told officers the SUV was stolen from him in October 2020 but later recovered. Davis was held on bond. Spencer was held without bond. Both have first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Jason T. McLain, 45, of 395 Swanay Road, Chuckey, was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. McLain also had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Police were called about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a car parked at an angle in the lot of the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The tag did showed the car was not registered. A records check on McLain showed he had the arrest warrant. During a search of McLain, a cut straw with white powder residue was found. Police found a glass methamphetamine pipe in a jacket pocket. In a backpack owned by McLain, police found digital scales, syringes, and another glass pipe. Also found was a 9 millimeter pistol. McLain was convicted of felony aggravated domestic assault in 2014 in Unicoi County and has other felony convictions, a records check showed. No charges were filed against a passenger in the car. McLain was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Shawn L. Dabbs, of 316 Oak Hills Parkway, was charged about 11 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving a vehicle without a required interlock device. Dabbs was also cited for speeding. Police paced Dabbs driving 62 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Dabbs has a valid driver’s license, but only in a vehicle with the interlock system, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Dabbs was driving a rental car without an interlock device. He was issued a summons to appear Feb. 19 in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill passed Tuesday at the Captain D’s restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway was found Wednesday morning in an Andrew Johnson Bank branch deposit. A teller discovered the fake $100 bill in a night deposit from the business. The bill was placed into evidence by Greeneville police.
Greeneville police are looking for a woman who pushed a shopping cart full of merchandise out of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in East Andrew Johnson Highway without paying for it. The theft happened about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. A man opened the store door for the woman and they put most of the merchandise in a red hatchback car before leaving the parking lot. The pair may be responsible for shoplifting thefts from other Ollie’s outlets, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Items stolen include a drone, blanket, computer mouse, mouse pad, hoodie and beef jerky. The stolen merchandise is worth more than $200.