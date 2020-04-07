A man who allegedly fired several guns Friday night at a Cypress Street apartment was charged by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault, felony reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Charged was Jeffrey Matthew Sheehan, 35, of 309 Cypress St. Police responded to a shots fired call about 9:50 p.m. Friday in the West Sevier Heights area. Police identified the apartment the shots were coming from and spoke with Sheehan outside, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Sheehan appeared “heavily intoxicated” and admitted to shooting a gun, the report said. A 45. caliber bullet casing was found outside the apartment and an empty casing was inside a bolt-action rifle found inside the apartment, along with two other loaded pistols, the report said. A woman was found hiding in a nearby shed. She told police Sheehan got angry with him and she fled the apartment “as (he) was shooting,” the report said. The apartment below was occupied when Sheehan was firing the guns, the report said. Sheehan was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An Afton man led law enforcement officers on a 14-mile vehicle pursuit Friday through two counties before being taken into custody. Michael L. Silvers, 47, of 930 Bill Jones Road, Afton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with felony evading arrest, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. Deputies went to the Creekside Market on Erwin Highway to investigate a report of a man passed out in a pickup truck. As deputies pulled into the parking lot, two trucks pulled out, a report said. The lead pickup truck had no headlights on and crossed the center line of the road as it drove off. The truck did not stop when blue lights and siren were activated on a patrol car and continued down Route 107 into Washington County. The truck went through the intersection of A J Willis Road and the 81 Loop before going off the road, striking a utility pole and then being driven into a field, the report said. Silvers fled on foot and was taken into custody. He was held on $7,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Billy Wayne Wise, 57, of 125 Jim Kirk Lane, Midway, was charged Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence following a one-vehicle crash on Fish Hatchery Road. Wise was driving a pickup truck that went off the road and rolled over, Trooper Derek Turberville said in a report. Wise told trooper he drank three beers before the wreck. Several beer cans were on the ground outside the the truck, the report said. Wise was unsteady on his feet. He did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Bond for Wise was set at $2,500 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Judy K. Lamons, 56, of 326 Juniper St., was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. The alleged victim said Lamons had a gun when he returned home and forced him into a corner and pointed the gun at him. The loaded and cocked handgun was visible in a video the alleged victim took on his cellphone, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The action placed the alleged victim in fear for his safety. The gun and other firearms in the house were placed into evidence by police. Lamons was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jermee L. Loyd, 21, of 67 Pinto Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault at a Cumberland Drive residence. The alleged victim said that Loyd came to her home uninvited and began assaulting her when asked to leave. The victim suffered minor injuries to her left eye and a broken lip, Sgt. Randy Christy said in a report. Loyd was taken into custody on York Drive. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lawrence Dwayne Davis, 40, of Whitson Drive, Elizabethton, was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The incident occurred on Pebble Mountain Circle, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The alleged victim was punched in the face and head several times by Davis, causing visible injuries, the report said. Davis was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Nathane T. McMichael, 36, of 82 Rock Quarry Road, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim was in a wheelchair. McMichael grabbed hold of her through a porch railing and “jerked” the wheelchair into the rails, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. McMichael was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.