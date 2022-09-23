An employee for Meade Tractor allegedly embezzled funds. At 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, Officer Brandon Ricker of the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of embezzlement at the 2900 block of Andrew Johnson Highway. Two employees of the company stated to law enforcement that between Nov 20, 2021, and Aug. 29, an employee had been falsely making returns on a company computer and keeping the money from the returns, Ricker said in a report. The suspected employee would allegedly show on the computer that property had been returned for a refund and would show more on the return than the actual value. According to the report, one of the employees who called law enforcement said there were 110 false invoices totaling to $17,077. The suspected employee has since been terminated. The investigation is ongoing.
Eric D. Littlefield, 48, of 209 Old Kentucky Road, was charged about 11:15 p.m Thursday with domestic assault by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had allegedly been drinking and assaulted a victim at his address, a deputy said in a report. The suspect then threw items off the porch and allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to stab himself. According to the report, the suspect destroyed multiple items within the house which led to the victim fearing for their life. Littlefield was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Takoda Gunter, 23, of 35 Moonlight Court, was charged about 7 p.m. Thursday with domestic assault by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had been fighting with another member of the household over a phone charger when deputies arrived. Deputy Matthew Mccamey responded to the call about an assault and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Gunter had choked him when they were fighting. Mccamey noted that Gunter admitted he and the alleged victim had fought but said that person had struck him in the face. There were red marks on the victim’s neck and scrapes on his face, according to a report. Gunter was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A motorcycle was vandalized Thursday about 4:20 a.m, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A victim stated his dog started reacting to an individual on the driveway in the 1900 block of Whitehouse Road. The victim said the suspect started running from the house when he went outside to check what was going on, a deputy said in a report. The motorcycle’s seat, brake lines, clutch cable and tires were all cut and the headlights and digital screen were busted. Damage to the motorcycle is valued at $9,000.{&end}