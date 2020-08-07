Joshua Dale Burnworth, 34, of 854 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault and evading arrest. Police responded to a 911 call and Burnworth was seen sitting in a truck. He fled on foot and was apprehended, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that she and Burnworth had argued and he had grabbed her by the arm before “choking her to the point of losing consciousness,” the report said. The alleged victim was threatened by Burnworth with further harm if she called for help. Burnworth was held without bond pending a first appearance Wednesday in court.
A 2015 Chevrolet Impala was stolen about 5:15 p.m. Thursday from an Avondale Road address. The owner’s told police his wife was at a hair appointment when an unknown person accessed the car keys and drove away. The car, valued at $12,500, has a tracking system. An investigation continues by Greeneville police.
Two women were charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with theft of property-shoplifting after allegedly attempting to leave the store without paying for $81 worth of food from Walmart. Each issued a criminal summons were Ashley A. Campo, of Bainey Broyles Road; and Diana Lynn Sisco, of Wallkill, New York. Campo and Sisco are scheduled to appear Aug. 12 in General Sessions Court.
Greeneville police are looking for a suspect identified Tuesday in an Aug. 1 shoplifting incident at Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A woman entered the store with a shopping cart and selected two impact wrenches, two hammer drills and other merchandise with a combined value of about $1,100 and brought them to the register. After the security devices were removed from the merchandise, the suspect placed the items in a laundry hamper and then ”acted like she couldn’t find her form of payment,” Officer James Craft said in a report. The suspect told an employee she was going to her car to get money, taking the merchandise with her. She got into a car waiting for her at the door and left the parking lot. A suspect was identified after the tag number was obtained from a security video.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into the theft of property Tuesday from at least two mailboxes in the same neighborhood. A Shelton Mission Road resident told deputies he noticed mailbox doors open on the way home. He contacted the U.S. Postal Service and asked if anything had been delivered to his address and was told prescription medications were placed in his mailbox. The victim warned a Peavine Way resident, who learned a package delivered Monday by UPS containing a pair of safety goggles was missing. The goggles are valued at $10.
A 1992 Honda Accord was stolen about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday from the 700 block of Main Street in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. The victim told deputies he went into the Mosheim Public Library and the car was gone when he came outside. The car is valued at $2,000.