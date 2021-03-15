Two Greeneville residents are under summons for a court appearance today after a GPD officer found them behind the Big Lots store about 3 a.m. Saturday in a car that smelled of marijuana. Police had seen the BMW vehicle enter the shopping center parking lot and circle around to go behind the building row. The GPD report says that marijuana, three syringes, a glass pipe, a metal pipe, a baggie with residue, and a cut straw were found within the vehicle. Driver Ryan Phillips, West Bernard Avenue, admitted that marijuana and syringes were his and the officer then charged him with simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, the GPD report says. The officer issued a court summons both for Phillips and passenger Ashley Wheeler, of Curtis Street.
Greeneville policeman Derek Casteel pulled over an erratically moving car with a flat tire that at least once “crossed over the fog line and onto the sidewalk” on Tusculum Boulevard Saturday night, and arrested Katie E. Tarlton of Whitehouse Road for driving under the influence, a GPD report says. Tarlton told the officer that she didn’t realize she had a flat tire, according to the report. While Tarlton was being transported by GPD cruiser to Greeneville East Hospital for a blood draw to which she had agreed, she “was screaming, stomping her feet, and kicking the cruiser door,” Casteel reported. The vehicle was reported as not damaged by her actions. While being taken afterward to the Greene County Detention Center, Tarlton began screaming again and banging her head against the cage divider between the rear area of the cruiser and the front seat, according to the report.
A woman a GPD officer saw walking on the double yellow line of South McKee Street Saturday night proved to have an active criminal court violation of probation warrant against her, a check by the officer revealed, leading to her being taken into custody based on the warrant. The woman, Kristen Bales of Old Kentucky Road, also was charged with public intoxication after agreeing to undergo standardized field testing, then refusing to complete the test. When GPD officer Katlyn Lamb, searched Bales, she found what the report lists as “a small baggie of what is believed to be methamphetamine and another baggie of methamphetamine that appeared to have been colored red.” Bales also had a glass pipe, one round of ammunition located in her jacket pocket, and a kitchen knife on her person,” the report states. Bales was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine in addition to the VOP and public intoxication charges, with the relevant physical items logged and placed into evidence, according to the report. The officer also completed a TBI lab request for verification of the baggie contents.
A woman who visited Greeneville West Hospital early Sunday afternoon and roused concern she might be under the influence of a drug left the hospital to walk down the Asheville Highway before a Greeneville police officer arrived. She was found shortly after by the officer, who learned she had an outstanding Greene County warrant against her for violation of probation. Because she complained of breathing problems and said she had COPD, the officer called EMS and had her evaluated. When she was cleared by EMS, she was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, the GPD report says. She is identified in the GPD report as Donya K. Tipton, Royal Street.