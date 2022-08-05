Jessica A. Coffey, 39, of 155 Ed Shipley Lane, Mohawk, was charged about 9 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with filing a false report and possession of drug paraphernalia. A caller to 911 Dispatch said someone was in her yard pointing a gun at her and there “were multiple people in her yard,” Deputy Ricky May said in a report. No one was in the yard when deputies arrived. The Department of Children’s Services was already at the house. Coffey was found in a bedroom “arguing with herself,” the report said. Coffey told deputies that someone was in her house the night before. DCS told deputies that Coffey would be tested for drugs because two children lived there. Drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs where found in Coffey’s room. She was detained by deputies and DCS removed the children from the house, the report said. The children told deputies that no one else had been in the house. “Multiple dogs” were in the house and county Animal Control was contacted. Coffey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Chuckey man was recently indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on a charge of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, a sheriff’s office news release said. Jessee W. McCurry, 34, is held on $20,000 bond pending a Sept. 19 first appearance in Washington County Criminal Court. Violations occurred June 24 and 27, according to court records.
Keith Jonathan Littrell, 43, of 4730 Dulaney Road, was charged about 4:30 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and evading arrest. The alleged victim told deputies that Littrell struck her in the back of the head and was about to strike her a second time when a relative told him to leave. Littrell was seen near a wooded area in back of the property. He was tracked by a K-9 dog and followed commands to come out of the woods, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Littrell allegedly admitted hiding in the woods in an attempt to avoid arrest. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Kayla D. Hogston, 21, of 205 N. Hardin St., was charged about 7 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Hogston allegedly pushed a pregnant relative and left the house. She was located nearby. The alleged victim told police she was letting dogs out of the house when Hogston pushed her and ran out the door, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Hogston was determined to be the primary aggressor. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
An air conditioning unit and television were stolen Thursday off the porch of a house in the 1400 block of White Sands Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The items have a combined value of $300.