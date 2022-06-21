Dakota W. Trentham, 24, of 875 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Saturday with aggravated domestic assault. The alleged victim told sheriff’s deputies that on Thursday, she was supposed to go to work but Trentham said she could not go anywhere without him. Trentham took her phone and as he and the alleged victim argued, he took a belt and put it around her neck and began to choke her, placing her in fear of her life, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. After being let go, Trentham still had the alleged victim’s phone and car keys. She eventually got the phone back and texted a relative asking for help. The incident was reported Saturday. Trentham was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dustin S. Norton, 35, of 181 Paint Creek Road, Chuckey, was charged about 11 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. While on patrol in the Horse Creek community on Dunham Road, a car approaching a stop sign at Anest Road was seen making an abrupt turn onto Horse Creek Park Road and then accelerating to a high rate of speed, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The car could not negotiate a curve on Dunham Road and crashed into a utility pole. Norton told deputies he fled because his registration tag was expired. Found in the car were 36 grams of suspected meth, suspected marijuana, a digital scale, 50 clear plastic bags used to package drugs, a glass pipe, a glass bong and a metal spoon. Norton was carrying $500 in cash. The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force was notified. Norton was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Hunter O. Smith, 18, of 128 Skipper Ridge Road, Limestone, was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and driving under the influence-underage about 4 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies. Smith was seen driving erratically on Asheville Highway and turning onto Reed Road without using a turn signal, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted on Harrison Street. A strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from the car, which had open beer cans inside. Smith showed signs of intoxication, the report said. Passenger Christopher P. Metcalf, of Astor Bowers Road, “had an AR-style weapon in a cloth case opened in between his legs,” the report said. The weapon was removed for officer safety. Alcohol was found under it. Several cases of beer were inside the car, the report said. Metcalf, 20, and 19-year-old passenger Kianna R. Brobeck, of Powell Street, were charged with consuming or possessing alcohol under age 21. Smith, Metcalf and Brobeck all had first appearances scheduled Monday in court.
Joseph M. Nowicki, 35, of Highway 66 South, Rogersville, was charged about 5:15 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense and violation of the implied consent law. Deputies received a call about a man passed out in a van on Birdsong Lane at Charles Rader Lane in Mosheim. It took “multiple attempts” to wake up Nowicki, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Nowicki told deputies he believed he was in Johnson City and “mumbled and slurred” words in response to questions. Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded and checked Nowicki. During field sobriety tests, Nowicki could not keep his balance and tests were halted, the report said. Nowicki refused a blood test. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man sought on a violation of probation warrant by sheriff’s deputies was taken into custody about 4 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies and also charged with drug-related offenses. Michael W. Tolley, 44, of 885 Pitt Loop, Chuckey, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Deputies went to the Pitt Loop address and located Tolley outside. A pat-down search after he was taken into custody turned up a container with a plastic bag holding suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a cut straw. Tolley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brandon L. Nelson, 36, of 1210 Liberty Hill South Road, Limestone, was charged about 10:20 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed that Nelson also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-2nd offense, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. A traffic stop was made on a vehicle with an expired registration on Old Erwin Highway at Old Tusculum Boulevard. Nelson was a passenger. When blue patrol lights were activated, the vehicle “kept driving at a slow speed and swerving all over the lane,” the report said. Nelson was seen “digging around the side of the seat,” the report said. When removed from the vehicle, he had a glass pipe with a yellow hose in his pocket. About one gram of suspected methamphetamine, three Alprazolam pills, a Suboxone pill and pill pieces were found on Nelson. Nelson was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ryan A. Trivette, 26, of Georgia Avenue, Bristol, was charged about 9:15 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault in connection with an incident at a Blue Springs Parkway apartment. Trivette allegedly would not let the alleged victim leave an apartment. One of the alleged victim’s arms was bruised when he dragged her from the parking lot into an apartment, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Trivette was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
William L. Lockhart, 48, of 61 Swan Acres Park, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Lockhart and the alleged victim had argued and when deputies arrived, they found broken dishes and knives scatted across the floor of a mobile home. Lockhart was determined to be the primary aggressor, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Lockhart was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Andrew C. Gibson, 28, of 493 Possum Creek Road, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest after leading them on a lengthy foot chase that began on Chestnut Ridge Road. Gibson was allegedly trying to avoid being taken into custody on active arrest warrants, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Deputies initially were called about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to an address in the 300 block of Chestnut Ridge Road and saw a man identified as Gibson running from the area. A records check after he was caught showed Gibson had arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. Gibson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A motorcyclist suffered injuries during a pursuit involving sheriff’s deputies that began about 10:40 p.m. Saturday after an attempted traffic stop on Middle Creek Road. A white “dirt bike” style motorcycle with no tag was seen and a traffic stop was attempted, Deputy William Carr said in a report. The motorcycle passed another vehicle on a double yellow line and patrol car lights and siren were activated. The motorcycle was driven on several roads at high speeds and went off the road several times through fields and lawns to elude deputies. At the intersection of Blake and McCoy roads, “the suspect cut across a lawn and struck a stone flower bed. The dirt bike lost control and wrecked in the lawn,” the report said. First aid was given at the scene and the suspect was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital. The suspect is not identified in the report.
A hog was shot multiple times between Thursday night and Friday on a farm on East Wells Hill Lane in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The owner said he noticed the hog had been shot Friday morning when he was feeding his animals. The pig was still alive Friday. Possible suspects were mentioned by the farm owner. The hog is valued at $500.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary at the Blue Smoke Tavern, 16130 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, in Bulls Gap. The burglary occurred Thursday and was reported Friday. A back door was pried open to provide entry. Damage to the door is about $200, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. A quarter game machine valued at $3,500 was damaged. About $100 in quarters were removed from the machine, the report said. Video surveillance footage is available.
About 30 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen between Thursday and Friday from a tractor owned by the Greene County Highway Department that was parked behind a barn on Mt. Carmel Road. The highway department employee who reported the theft to sheriff’s deputies said the tractor’s fuel tank had been full on Thursday. He saw diesel fuel on the ground Friday morning under the tractor, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The fuel line was cut during the theft. The diesel fuel is valued at $200. Damage to the tractor totals about $500.
A tractor and bailer were destroyed by fire early Friday while parked in a field at 1500 Reed Road, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The owner said he had been working in the hay field earlier and a monitor on the bailer may have indicated an electrical short, so he parked the equipment. The bailer had no hay in it. It is valued at $22,000. The John Deere tractor is valued at $20,000.