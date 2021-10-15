A man and woman were charged with methamphetamine possession early Friday after Greeneville police went to a hotel room to serve an arrest warrant on one of the occupants. Police went to a room at the Relax Inn at 121 Serral Drive to serve an active warrant on Christina N. Jones, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. James I. Ballard, 39, of Patton May Road, Telford, was also in the room. A room search located more than 1.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 11 syringes. Jones, 36, of 203 Seaton Ave., admitted ownership of the suspected meth. She was served the arrest warrant and additionally charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ballard was served outstanding warrants for violation of probation, felony evading arrest, possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. Jones and Ballard were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Joshua A. Norton, 20, of 110 Seaton Road, Afton, was charged about 11:10 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies went to a Chestnut Ridge Road address looking for another person on a warrants check and saw Norton in the driveway. When Norton saw law enforcement, he dropped a backpack he was carrying and stepped behind a camper before moving back into view, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. A pat-down search of Norton turned up a plastic bag holding a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. After Norton was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, he told a correction officer he had a glass pipe hidden between his legs. Norton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man and woman were charged just after 1 p.m. Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after deputies went to their house at 3775 N. Mohawk Road. Charged were Nicole M. Samaniego, 47; and Harlie R. Slagle, 49. Law enforcement had previous knowledge of firearms being in the house. An assault rifle, shotgun and ammunition were found in an upstairs room, Deputy Ricky May said in the report. A records check showed Samaniego and Slagle are both on federal probation and not allowed to have firearms. Samaneigo and Slagle were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Clayton K. Shelton, 20, of 7700 Warrensburg Road, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault in connection with an incident at the address. Shelton argued with the alleged victim and threatened to strike her with a metal rod, causing her to fear for her safety, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. Witnesses confirmed Shelton’s actions. Shelton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a burglary early Thursday at the Farmer’s Market and Deli, 3330 N. Mohawk Road. Deputies responded to a burglar alarm about 1:40 a.m. Thursday and found the front door to the store had been pried open. The owner looked at security video and saw a male suspect he described as a “regular” at the business, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Merchandise stolen includes 20 cartons of cigarettes, a tip jar containing about $40. Several cigar packs, candy and three bottles of malt liquor. Video showed the suspect entered the store, took the items and left in under three minutes. The suspect wore a face covering. Cash and other valuables in the business were not taken. The owner will make a list of stolen merchandise for deputies. Damage to the door totals $500.
Water pipes and other property were damaged on Oct. 5 inside the Mosheim Laundromat, 8165 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The owner reported the damage Thursday after reviewing a security video. He told deputies a man and woman entered the laundromat about 4 a.m. on Oct. 5 and damaged broke water pipes by moving washing machines and looking under them. The broken pipes flooded the laundromat. The suspects also pulled a bulletin board off the wall. Damage exceeds $100. The video was placed into evidence.