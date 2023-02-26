Geneva L. Davis, 30, of 186 Mcinturff Road, Limestone, was charged about 6:30 p.m. Thursday with possession of marijuana, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving too closely by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Will Ervin responded to the intersection of Industrial Road and Poor Farm Road after officers were reportedly “flagged down by an unknown civilian” who stated that a vehicle had rolled into a ditch. Davis told officers that she had attempted to “grab her phone,” and when she looked up “she was about to hit the vehicle in front of her,” Ervin said in the report. Davis reportedly tried to miss the vehicle and, as a result, drove over the “embankment on the side of the ride,” Ervin described in the report. Davis reportedly did not sustain injuries from the accident. Ervin noted that while taking inventory of the vehicle, he noticed an “overwhelming smell of marijuana” coming from the vehicle. Davis reportedly admitted to police that there were 4 grams of marijuana and a pipe in the glove box, Ervin stated. In total, officers reportedly found 56 grams of marijuana in the glove box, along with a pipe. Davis was held on bond, but was released on court order pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Brandon A. Crandall, 29, of 2601 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, was charged about 11 p.m. Thursday with possession of a prescription drug without a prescription by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Wesley Johnson responded to the 200 block of Planters Row after 911 dispatch received a report about a “suspicious vehicle sitting in the roadway.” Crandall reportedly told officers he was there with a friend, but then said he was “just hanging out,” Johnson said in the report. K-9 unit “Pasa” reportedly alerted officers to the vehicle. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and reportedly discovered methamphetamines wrapped in aluminum foil inside Crandall’s wallet. Crandall was reportedly not charged with possession of methamphetamines, “due to it being such a small amount,” Ervin stated in the report. Officers also found two pill bottles, one containing 15 Cyclobenzaprine, and the other eight Prednisone pills. Crandall was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Ford-250 company truck was reported stolen about 8:20 a.m. Thursday from the 1400 block of West Main Street, according to a Greeneville Police Department report. The victim of the reported theft told officers that he dropped the truck off on the west side of the building about 6 p.m. Tuesday, and when he returned about 7:25 a.m. Wednesday “the truck was not there.” The value of the stolen truck is $3,000.