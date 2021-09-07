Scottie L. Pack, 48, of 175 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., was charged about 8:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. Pack was driving a pickup truck with a broken tail light in the 6900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A traffic stop was conducted. An odor of alcohol was smelled on Pack after he got out of the truck, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. Pack told deputies he had two beers. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed Pack’s driver’s license was revoked in 2019 in connection with a DUI conviction. Pack was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and issued light law and registration violation citations. Pack was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jessica N. Tudor, 27, of 900 Apple St., was charged about 9 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop on Tusculum Boulevard at Mt. Bethel Road. Tudor was pulled over for a registration violation. A records check found that her driver’s license is suspended, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. K-9 Kid was deployed and alerted in the area of Tudor’s purse inside the car. Found was a pill bottle containing about one-half gram of methamphetamine. A buprenorphine pill and a syringe were found between the driver’s seat and center console, the report said. Bond was set for Tudor pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A welder and plasma cutter were stolen between Saturday night and early Monday from a towing business in the 400 block of West Summer Street, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The owner of an adjoining business told the victim he saw a chair in an alley under an open window. A fence around the back of the business was scaled. The welder and plasma cutter are valued at $1,500 each.
A kayak was stolen Monday from the 400 block of Hammitt Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner said he left his wife’s kayak unattended briefly in the Weaver’s Bend area of the Cherokee National Forest. It was gone when he returned. The owner later saw the kayak for sale in the Facebook Marketplace and sent a message to a suspect named in the report offering to pay for it. The owner was blocked on Facebook by the suspect. The kayak is valued at $600.
Multiple food products, clothing and other merchandise was stolen from Walmart between Aug. 15 and Saturday from Walmart by a suspect identified in a Greeneville police report. The theft was reported by Walmart loss prevention to police on Monday. The suspect is seen on store security video scanning lower-priced items and bagging more expensive items, Officer Charles Story said in a report. She is seen leaving the Walmart parking lot in a vehicle traced through the registration tag. The value of the merchandise taken from Walmart totals about $315.
A door hasp was pried off a door between Sunday and Monday at Doak Elementary School, 70 West St., sheriff’s Lt. Mike Fincher said in a report. The door is a service entrance to a basement under the gym. No evidence of entry into the school was found. School officials were notified. Damage to the door and door hasp totals $225.