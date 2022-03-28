Harold D. Dufour, 30, of Oak Ridge, was charged with driving under the influence by sheriff’s deputies about 7:30 p.m. Sunday following a traffic stop in the 13000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Dufour was paced driving eastbound at 80 mph in a 55 mph speed zone on West Andrew Johnson Highway and swerving across the center line, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Dufour had an odor of alcohol. he did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly admitted to drinking earlier. An empty alcohol container and THC vape pen were found in his vehicle. Dufour was held on bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Quintilio J. Guzman, 22, of Orlando, Florida, was charged Saturday by Greeneville police with theft of a motor vehicle. The victim left his car running about 6:45 a.m. Saturday and was inside the Roadrunner market at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The owner saw the car being driven out of the parking lot. Store surveillance video shows a man getting into the car and driving off, the report said. A cellphone in the stolen vehicle was pinged by the owner. The car was located by sheriff’s deputies at the intersection of Middle Creek and Mary Seaton roads. Guzman was found hiding under a truck in the 300 block of Chestnut Ridge Road, A records check showed he has active arrest arrest warrants in Florida for motor vehicle theft. The car was returned to the owner. The 2009 Chevrolet Impala recovered has a value of $3,000. Guzman was was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An Erwin man was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and other offenses. Eddie W. Effler, 37, of Temple Hill Road, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. He was also cited for running a stop sign. Police on patrol about 9:55 p.m. Friday saw a vehicle driven by Effler allegedly not come to a complete stop while turning from Floral Street onto Maple Avenue, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. A records check showed Effler’s driver’s license was suspended. An inventory of the vehicle driven by Effler located a small amount of suspected meth and a glass pipe. Effler was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Kevin R. Burkey, 26, was charged early Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and interference with an emergency call. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. Monday to a disturbance report in the 400 block of Elk Street. The alleged victim told police that Burkey became upset with her and would not leave her apartment, and took her phone from her when she tried to dial 911, Officer Anthony Price said in a report said. Burkey was located several hours later at the house of relatives and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Carrie M. Willis, 35, of 123 Curtis St., was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug and driving on a suspended license. A traffic stop was conducted for a non-functioning tail light on Snapps Ferry Road. A records check showed Willis’ driver’s license was suspended and she had active arrest warrants issued in Sullvan County, Sgt. Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Willis had a suspected Clonazepam pill on her when she was searched at the Greene County Detention Center. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday.
Jackie W. Brown, 31, of 306 S. Lake St., was charged Saturday by Greenevile police with aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest in connection with a March 21 incident. On March 21, Brown struck the alleged victim in the face and ran from police as officers attempted to take him into custody. A Taser used on Brown was ineffective. Brown was seen Saturday night and again fled on foot. He was tracked from East McKee Street to Old Orchard Drive, where he was found hiding under a trailer, a report said. A records check showed that Brown had an active failure to appear arrest warrant in Washington County. Brown was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed about 7:45 p.m. Friday at Suburban’s Lavilla Inn motel, 2370 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The proprietor told police that a female passed the counterfeit bill. A tag number of the vehicle the suspect was in was provided to police. The fake $100 bill was taken into evidence.