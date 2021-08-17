Cameron M. Greulich, 33, of Southern Drive, Morristown, was charged early Monday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies did a welfare check about 12:20 a.m. Monday on a man asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle beside a gas pump at Lee’s Food Mart, 65 Speedway Lane. A records check showed Greulich had an active arrest warrant sworn out by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. An inventory of the vehicle after he was placed in a patrol car located several containers, pouches and a glass jar holding about 30 grams of methamphetamine, a Suboxone pill, three glass pipes, buprenorphine, a digital scale, a grinder and small plastic bags. Greulich was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Monica D. Wills, 37, of 175 Twin Barns Road, was charged Sunday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule III drug and public intoxication. Wills was hiding on the porch of a nearby house and allegedly trying to get inside through a window, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Suboxone not in the correct prescription bottle was found on Wills, who told deputies she was “trying to open a hot tub to look for people,” the report said. Wills was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Archie L. Everhart, 22, of 2015 N. Mohawk Road, was charged Friday morning by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest. A traffic stop was attempted on a car on North Mohawk Road that accelerated when the driver saw a patrol vehicle, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The driver, later identified as Everhart, allegedly ignored patrol car lights and siren. The pursuit continued onto Phillipi Road, West Andrew Johnson Highway and Guthries Greene Road, where the car turned off the road and became stuck. Everhart fled on foot into a wooded area but stopped running after about 100 yards and put his hands up, the report said. Two backpacks found in the car trunk contained drug paraphernalia and 49 rounds of gun ammunition.
Jewelry and other possessions were stolen Sunday from a house on Rocky Hill Drive, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The victim told deputies she discovered the burglary when she returned home Sunday night. The house was ransacked after forced entry was made through a locked side door, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. A bag of jewelry was found in the bathroom. Items stolen include a laptop computer, earrings and necklaces. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $1,600.
Ladders, siding, tiles, a door and tools were stolen Sunday from a house under construction in the 900 block of Greenwood Drive, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. A witness told deputies he saw a sport utility vehicle in the driveway “and a man running out of the house” several hours earlier, the report said. Items stolen have a value exceeding $3,800.
An Afton man told sheriff’s deputies Sunday that his bank debit card was used to purchase items valued at $3,256. The victim tried to use the card Sunday and found the account had been locked by his bank. The card had been used four times to purchase items from the same company. The case remains under investigation.{&end}