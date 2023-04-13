Cory R. Brown, 32, of 2660 Sunnyside Road, was charged about 3 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police were dispatched to a possible domestic in progress in the 1600 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. A woman was walking down the road and a man was “yelling at her from a vehicle,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The man in the car, identified as Brown, pulled into Lee’s Food Mart. He was sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running. Officers smelled alcohol coming from the car. Brown did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, the report said. The woman, Isabel A. Rojas, 27, was allegedly intoxicated and “a danger to herself and others by walking up the highway intoxicated,” the report said. Rojas, of 100 2nd St., Midway, was charged with public intoxication. Brown and Rojas have first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
A Greene County man told sheriff’s deputies that $20,000 was stolen from him about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday inside an Asheville Highway business. The man told deputies he went into the business to buy lottery tickets “with two wads of money in his pockets” and placed $20,000 on the counter, removed $100 to pay for the tickets “and went to look at other tickets” with the $100 still in his hand, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The man said he paid for the tickets and left the store and did not notice the $20,000 was missing until about 40 minutes later. Review Wednesday of security video shows a man who next came to the counter push the money away, stating it did not belong to him. A woman identified in the report is then seen taking the cash. The woman did not report to work Wednesday as scheduled. “She was seen taking the money as well as taking pictures of the money,” the victim told deputies. The incident remains under investigation.
Two caretakers were charged Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person after allegedly taking the victim’s car. Charged were Wendy D. Clark, 45, of McCarty Hollow Road, Telford; and Jessica Napier, 40. Both were caretakers for the alleged victim, who lives in Limestone. Clark and Napier “had assumed a role as caretakers for victims who are of advanced ages and physically limited,” Deputy George Ball said in a report. The car, valued at $10,000, was taken between April 5 and Wednesday. Clark and Napier were taken into custody at the victim’s address. Clark and Napier have first scheduled appearances Friday in court.